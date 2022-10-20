NEW MARKET — The Town Council joined the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors in approving a joint resolution petitioning the Virginia Commission on Local Government to consider an amendment to a town-county voluntary settlement agreement.
Council members Janice Hannah, Bob King, Scott Wymer, Peter Hughes, Peggy Harkness and Mayor Larry Bompiani attended Monday’s Town Council meeting. Councilman Daryl Watkins was absent.
The voluntary settlement agreement, which passed in 2012, established growth areas on more than 1,700 acres outside of New Market that can be incorporated into town for residential or commercial growth. The council and supervisors each approved an amendment to the agreement that would reclassify 100 acres on the southeastern edge of town from agricultural to residential land. The town requested the amendment so it could grow.
However, the Virginia Commission on Local Government must review the amendment before it is finalized.
By a 5-1 vote on Oct. 11, supervisors approved a resolution asking the commission to review the proposed amendment. On Monday, the town unanimously adopted the same resolution.
Bompiani said the county has been helpful, and he is glad to see this process move forward.
“This whole relationship, I appreciate it,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council unanimously approved the rezoning of 202 E. Old Cross Road from limited industry to general business.
The rezoning request was made after the town was recently offered $307,500 by the Community Care and Learning Center to purchase the Old Cross Road property, which had been donated to the town by the American Legion.
A 9,000-square-foot building built in 1982 sits on about 2 acres of land on the property. The building includes an open-space area on the main floor, a basement with a dining/bar area, and bathrooms on both floors.
A contract to sell the property to Community Care and Learning Center was signed on Sept. 26. The town voted and approved to sell the property after an Oct. 3 public hearing. At Community Care and Learning Center’s request, the contract was contingent on the rezoning and a conditional-use permit being approved — both of which are required to open a day care facility on the property.
After the rezoning request was approved, council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit allowing a day care facility on the property.
