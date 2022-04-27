WOODSTOCK — Two Shenandoah County men face several charges related to stealing copper and about $20,000 in property damage in New Market.
Jakob Harpine, 21, of the 200 block of White Mill Road in New Market, is charged with two counts each of grand larceny, stolen property valued at more than $1,000 with intent to sell, entering a property to commit an offense, destruction of property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit larceny of items more than $1,000 and entering a property to commit damage.
Donald Mace, 36, of the 100 block of Beaver Road in Basye, is charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of more than $1,000, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, stolen property valued at more than $1,000 with the intent to sell, destruction of property, entering a structure to commit an offense and entering a property to commit damage.
The New Market Police Department responded to multiple calls between March 30 and April 1 regarding larceny, property destruction and breaking and entering at a physician’s office at 9137 N. Congress St. and at Tache Home Fashion at 214 E. Old Cross Road in New Market.
At Tache Home Fashion, copper and aluminum wire, merchandise, bedding and carpet were stolen, a criminal complaint states. Additionally, the complaint states that about $20,000 in damage was made to the building’s electrical supply, including multiple HVAC units on the roof. Several tools including pry bars, bolt cutters, a saw and lighters were left behind.
At the physician’s office, copper wire was stolen and about $20,000 worth of damage was made to the building’s electrical supply, the complaint states.
New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker stated by email Thursday that Harpine was identified as a suspect through the course of an investigation.
Harpine voluntarily met with New Market police officers and told them he entered Tache Home Fashion at least six times and the physician’s office at least four times, stealing wire from both places, the complaint states.
Harpine said Mace joined him a couple times at Tache Home Fashion, and they, along with others, would carry around tools to cut the wire and test them to see if they were electrified.
A search of Harpine’s residence found a book bag containing tools consistent with wire cutting as well as tools that matched those left at Tache Home Fashion.
Police searched a car that belonged to Mace and on Harpine’s property and found a power tool matching tools that were left at Tache Home Fashion, wire cutters and insulation consistent with what was in the building, the complaint states. A set of blue pillowcases from Tache Home Fashion were in the front yard.
The copper was taken to a scrap yard in Harrisonburg for money, Harpine told police.
Harpine stated he had stolen other items from around New Market, the complaint states. Those cases were still being investigated, the complaint states.
Harpine is due in Shenandoah County General District Court on May 6. Mace is due in the same court on June 10.
Mace is due in court on June 3 for an animal cruelty charge in which he allegedly shot and killed a dog that bit a guest in reaction to getting shocked by a shock collar, according to reports with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
Harpine and Mace are being held at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.