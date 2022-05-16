The New Market Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a town convenience store.
At 5:45 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched for reports of an armed robbery at Bo's Express, 163 West Old Cross Road, according to a press release from the New Market Police Department.
Police said the suspect is a dark-skinned male who was wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Police said the man entered the business and demanded money while holding a firearm.
The suspect left in a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra, with no front license plate, according to police.
Those with information are asked to call the New Market Police Department at 540-740-3776 or 540-459-6101.
