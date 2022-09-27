Jon Henry General Store in New Market recently joined an initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency to cut food waste 50% by 2030.
As a United States Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion, the local store is part of a national campaign involving both federal agencies to eliminate food waste over the next seven years, the store says in a recent news release.
The general store joins fewer than 50 businesses participating from around the country and is the smallest company by anywhere from 500 to 5,000 employees, since the roster also includes such giants as Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Hilton, Weis, ALDI, Wendy’s, Kellogg’s and Walt Disney World as some of the initiative’s main participants.
“It’s not just all about big players,” store owner Jon Henry said. “It’s open to everyone, which I think maybe small businesses didn’t realize.”
In talking with local farmers and other small businesses, Henry said he’s learned that many of them have been taking steps to reduce their food waste and could easily be part of the 2030 Champions if they want to be.
“The one cool thing is … we were already doing a lot of those programs,” he said.
The campaign launched in November 2016 when the USDA and EPA announced the formation of the 2030 Champions group and presented the first set of participants, the EPA explains at its website, epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/united-states-food-loss-and-waste-2030-champions#about.
Considering the campaign was approved in 2015, Henry guesses that the federal agencies chose the year 2030 because it was a solid 15 years out.
Asked what the EPA and USDA might do after reaching their goal, he said, “I’m sure they’ll do another program.”
But although the goal is to reduce food waste by at least half, Henry said there’s always room for improvement.
One of his goals at the moment is to find ways to reduce the loss of produce, particularly peaches and tomatoes, which go bad so quickly and easily.
“Waste with produce is inevitable,” Henry said. “Probably our biggest threat is people squeezing peaches and tomatoes.”
The store is upgrading its existing computer system to better manage inventory with products nearing their “best by” dates, he said.
He offers an “ugly produce table” that will continue as a successful strategy to offer discounted misshapen produce to customers for $1 in 25-pound “Spot Boxes.”
Henry has also been giving bruised produce to area farmers who can feed the food to their pigs, goats and cattle.
Wasted food around the country has far-reaching impacts on resource conservation and food security and also costs businesses and consumers money, the news release says.
One of the ways in which Jon Henry General Store needed to adapt its business to be part of the national effort was in how it measures its food management.
“We don’t have the same systems of measurement that a major retailer has,” Henry said. “We don’t have industrial scales.”
Instead, he said they measure food in 5-pound buckets according to volume and not mass.
The general store has committed to having a strong green focus through its partnership with the local ecologically centered organization Sustainability Matters, which gave Henry the idea for being a 2030 Champion.
It’s better for the environment, he said, their customers and local farmers appreciate it and it’s better for the store’s bottom line.
He said their electricity costs have also fallen recently by switching over to LED lights.
“We’re also saving money for this,” Henry said. “We’re able to pass along those savings to our customers.”
