NEW MARKET — New Market Town Council on Tuesday approved a $10.9 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year that begins July 1.
The budget includes a $4.8 million general fund, a $2.5 million increase from this fiscal year, and a $6.1 million water/sewer enterprise fund budget, a $50,544 increase.
Real estate and personal property taxes remain level at 14 cents and 80 cents per $100 of assessed value, respectively. Motor vehicle license fees are set at $25 for motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers. Motorcycle license fees are $15.
The minimum charge for in-town customers for the first 1,700 gallons are $17.50 for water and $32.90 for sewer. After 1,700 gallons, in-town rates are $7.20 for water and 16.01 for sewer per 1,000 gallons.
The minimum charge for out-of-town customers is $26.25 for water and $57.58 for sewer for the first 17,000 gallons. It is then $10.80 for water and $28.02 for sewer per 1,000 gallons.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, Town Council approved the New Market Chamber of Commerce's request to have the amenities needed to host the 28th annual New Market Fall Festival set for Sept. 24.
Town Council members Janice Hannah, Bob King, Scott Wymer, Daryl Watkins, Peter, Hughes, Peggy Harkness, and Mayor Larry Bompiani attended Tuesday’s meeting.
