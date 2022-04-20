New Market Town Council set the real estate tax rate for 2022 at 14 cents per $100 of assessed value during its meeting Monday.
Town Manager J. Todd Walters noted that reassessments have increased in Shenandoah County, which has required council to either bring the real estate tax rate down to a level rate of 11.39 cents per $100 of assessed value or to keep the rate the same at 14 cents per $100 of assessed value, which would technically be considered a tax increase.
Walters explained that the 14-cent tax rate would generate $55,000 more in revenue. However, Walters pointed out that the town wouldn’t really be gaining too much due to major expenses that it has to cover in the budget. For example, Primus Bank is closing in May and the bank usually pays a franchise tax to the town in June. If another bank doesn’t open with the same amount of deposits, the town will lose over $30,000.
Walters also noted that the town must worry about inflation, other projects that the town must fund, and money needed to operate the community center. He said the town has “plenty of justification” to keep the 14-cent rate. Mayor Larry Bompiani agreed, noting that more items will be added to the budget.
“I’m not trying to be callous to the public but with the community center coming on and we’re losing the bank. Just being fiscally responsible for the town,” Bompiani said. “I feel comfortable leaving it where it is at this point to generate $55,000.”
Also during the meeting, council approved requests from the New Market Area Chamber of Commerce to hold an Open Market the first Saturday of each month from May to December.
Town Council also entered a closed session to discuss legal issues regarding disposition of real estate property owned by the local government.
Town Council will meet again 6:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the Arthur L. Hildreth Jr. Municipal Building.
Council members Janice Hannah, Bob King, Peggy Harkness, Peter Hughes, Daryl Watkins, Scott Wymer and Bompiani attended Monday’s meeting.
