New Market Town Council members Peggy Harkness, Daryl Watkins and Janice Hannah are running unopposed for reelection in Tuesday’s election.
New Market residents will vote at the New Market Fire and Rescue Department located at 9771 S. Congress St.
Peggy L. Harkness
Running for: Town Council
Political affiliation: none
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate. Worked for a small research and development company before beginning an eight-year career in banking. Spent 22 years in various sales and marketing positions.
Education: bachelor’s in economics at Radford University; master’s of business administration at Averett University
Age: 74
Campaign platform: Will work to balance moving New Market forward while maintaining a balanced financial approach.
Janice M. Hannah
Running for: Town Council
Political affiliation: independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate. Has served on New Market Historic Overlay District Review Board and Chamber of Commerce. A current member of the New Market Historical Society and the New Market Women’s Memorial Society.
Education: High School
Age: 59
Campaign platform: Continue the work of making New Market a destination location for visitors and residents while maintaining its charming appeal. Rehabilitate the downtown area and develop the New Market Community Center into a local hub by offering activities, education, and artisan space.
Daryl M. Watkins
Running for: Town Council
Political affiliation: independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate
