Dara Booher, agriscience teacher and FFA adviser at North Fork Middle School, has been named the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for Shenandoah County Public Schools.
The announcement was made by Superintendent Melody Sheppard at the Staff Recognition Banquet on Thursday.
Each school may choose a Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year.
The Division Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year are selected from these nominees.
The Teacher of the Year for each school are:
• Chris Kaznosky, Central High School (Woodstock)
• Keturah Mason, Honey Run Elementary School (Quicksburg)
• Emily Combs, Mountain View High School (Quicksburg)
• Dara Booher, North Fork Middle School (Quicksburg)
• Meg Farmer, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School (Woodstock)
• Kristina Strader, Sandy Hook Elementary School (Strasburg)
• Brittany Cover, Strasburg High School (Strasburg)
• Suzanne Mathias-Carter, Signal Knob Middle School (Strasburg)
• John Grim, Triplett Tech (Mount Jackson)
• Andrea Kingree, W.W. Robinson Elementary (Woodstock)
Booher was selected from these nominees. She is completing her fifth year of teaching in Shenandoah County Public Schools. Principal Annmarie Noonan said she "is a phenomenal instructor. Her students LOVE her, and it is inspiring to see each year how much our students learn by being in her class. In Ms. Booher’s class, the focus isn’t on teaching, it’s on learning. She seems to reach every single student she has.”
The Division New Teacher of the Year, Team of the Year, and Employee of the Year were announced in advance and recognized at the SCPS Staff Recognition Banquet.
Kim Estep, special education teacher at Mountain View High School, was selected as the SCPS New Teacher of the Year. Principal Mike Dorman said, “Kim has done a great job learning and teaching in her first year of full-time teaching.” Assistant Principal Scott Schlentner elaborated: “Ms. Estep’s skill and commitment have benefited her eighth-grade students and made them successful in their educational journey. The foundation she is building will give them the skills to continue to grow and show success in their education.”
SCPS Team of the Year was awarded to the Sandy Hook Elementary School Mental Health Team: school counselor An Wineking, student support specialist Dorothy Harriman, and classroom counselor Mary Cash. Assistant Principal Melinda Sparacio wrote, “In the past few years mental health has come to the forefront, and support for our students, families, and staff is imperative. Our Mental Health Team’s positivity, work ethic, and caring spirit make Sandy Hook an amazing place to be.”
Kim Hitt, school secretary at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, was selected as the SCPS Employee of the Year. Principal Ryan Lingle said, “Ms. Hitt is an invaluable asset to our school. Over her years of dedicated service, Kim’s welcoming and encouraging demeanor sets a positive tone for each student, staff member, and parent who comes into our building. Enough cannot be said about Ms. Hitt’s outstanding influence and tireless effort.”
