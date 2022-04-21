Interest in beekeeping has risen around the region this year, and local beekeepers are excited to pass along their knowledge to others.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah has welcomed almost 40 new members during its recent classes at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce.
After ordering 200 bees from Georgia, the club distributed bees to the new members earlier this week in packages “about twice the size of a shoebox,” said Doug Koch, communications coordinator for the group.
Each package comes with a queen, he said.
"And then you take it home and start putting to work what you learned,” he said.
Coming to the decision of being a beekeeper isn’t an easy one.
“Most of them are pretty frightened,” he said of the initiates. Still, he said, “It’s fun to see new people embrace this.”
Some of the newcomers had a longtime interest in beekeeping that they finally acted on, he said. Others signed up to help the environment by adding new pollinators.
One new member, Koch recalled, “wanted a hobby and just thought that this would be fun.”
Excited for such a large group of newbies this year, Koch said the COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on the club.
Some years bring upwards of 55 to 60 new members, he said, though others can bring as few as 15.
“Last year, we had 23,” he said. “We weren’t allowed to get out and mingle together, and we held our classes online.”
Though the virtual classes allowed for an out-of-state attendee, he said in large part it stunted the club's growth.
Now the club boasts nearly 200 members, most from Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties, and he said the local bees are doing fine.
“Our winter was relatively mild,” he said. “There’s a good population of bees.”
Many beekeepers split their hives in the winter if the hives become too big for one box or if they’re trying to weed out mites from attaching to new male bees and decimating the hive.
“You can split your hive, which creates a broodless cycle,” Koch said.
The hive that gets a new queen will have to wait two weeks for her to lay eggs, he said. During that time, the mites won’t have anywhere new to go.
Hives that split on their own lead to swarms, Koch said. Often swarms of bees will look for a new home along fences or buildings.
“Swarm season is about to start this week,” he said, but “people shouldn’t be afraid of them.”
The beekeepers club has information about swarms on its website, bonsbees.com, and people can contact members there to get someone to pick up the swarm.
“Give me a call and I’ll be there in 30 minutes,” Koch said.
The only exception, he said, is if the swarm is inside a wall.
That’s a “totally different story,” he said, and only a couple of members feel skilled enough to handle those situations.
