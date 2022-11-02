The regional crime task force made dozens of arrests and seized $42,000 in illegal drugs last week.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its 10th annual Operation Valley Venue from Wednesday to Friday. The task force announced in a news release that the operation netted 58 felony arrests, four misdemeanor charges and six probation violations. Agents involved in the operation conducted 59 probation searches; obtained and executed six search warrants; and completed 31 interdiction traffic stops, the release states.
Agents seized narcotics with a total street value of $42,100, according to the release. Specifically, agents seized:
- 237 grams of methamphetamine valued at $23,700
- 35 grams of heroin valued at $3,500
- 20 capsules of heroin valued at $2,000
- 7 grams of fentanyl valued at $700
- 80 pressed fentanyl pills valued at $3,200
- 35 grams of cocaine valued at $3,450
- 51 grams of crack cocaine valued at $5,100
- 60 grams of marijuana valued at $450
Agents also seized two firearms and $1,326 in cash during the operation, the release states.
The task force and area law enforcement agencies collaborated in the annual operation that concentrates on identifying and arresting people for trafficking, manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics in the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
The task force received assistance from deputies with sheriff’s offices in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Winchester; officers from Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Luray and Broadway police departments; troopers from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Area 13 Headquarters; and officers from Probation and Parole District 11.
Law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County sheriff's offices; Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg and Winchester police departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office comprise the task force.
