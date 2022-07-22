WOODSTOCK — Organizers are putting the final touches on preparations for the upcoming 17th annual Route 11 Yard Crawl.
Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Baroncelli updated the county’s tourism council on the event’s progress at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Baroncelli said T-shirts, rack cards and posters are ready to go for business owners and vendors to help promote the event, which features 43 miles of yard sale space, food and retail vendors, and other local businesses along U.S. 11.
The annual Yard Crawl will begin 7 a.m. Aug. 13 from New Market through Stephens City.
The chamber will continue to use the Traipse mobile application to draw support for small businesses throughout the event.
“The towns have the ‘Welcome Crawlers’ signs and we did make up posters to put in businesses that are participating on the Traipse app scavenger hunt,” Baroncelli said.
Forty-three local businesses have registered through the app, and when customers visit at least 15 of those businesses and check in on the app while collecting a “secret” word from the establishment, they will win a free yard crawl T-shirt. They will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas card.
Visitors and residents can download the Traipse app at traipse.co/shenco. For more information about the Route 11 Yard Crawl, visit Route11yardcrawl.org.
Baroncelli also reminded tourism council members to encourage business owners to join the Shop ShenCo movement, which also uses the Traipse app.
“We encourage our lodging, wineries and venues to join, too,” she said. “It’s open to all businesses now.”
When the chamber kicked off the use of the Traipse app, only Main Street retail-type businesses were included. But now, any business can participate, Baroncelli said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Greg McCarley with Simply Shenandoah wellness resort reported the Star Tannery resort would soon explore options for offering experiences at the resort when it opens. McCarley said he was open to talking with business owners and residents about what could be offered.
• Stephanie Lillard with Virginia Tourism Corp. reminded council members of the VTC’s Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program grant that opens on Aug. 4. The grant is for small tourism-related businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees including boutique retail, restaurants, food trucks, small attractions, craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, boutique lodging and B&Bs, and events focused on shoulder season visitation. There is $5,000 max award and is a 1-for-1 match. Those interested can apply at vatc.org/mmlp/
• Shenandoah Caverns owner Kathy Kelly told council members about the hiring of a new chef for the caverns’ cafe, which has done relatively well this summer. Kelly also said work has been done on both the American Celebration on Parade and The Yellow Barn spaces, including rearrangement and deep cleaning inside American Celebration on Parade and efforts to make The Yellow Barn into more of an event venue.
• Tourism and Economic Development Director Jenna French said the next installment of RevUp ShenCo will begin Sept. 7 and run through Nov. 2. RevUp ShenCo is an eight-week program for business owners attempting to start or grow their business. It ends with a pitch night and cash prizes. This year will include a $4,000 participants choice award.
Attending Tuesday’s meeting were members Lynn St. Claire, Bill Schumacher, Jennifer Hentzen, Dan Harshman and Amber Smoot.
August’s tourism council meeting has been canceled. The council will resume meeting in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.