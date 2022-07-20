The New Market Town Council was informed at its meeting Monday that a petition has been created to bring back the Battle of New Market reenactments at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War.
During the public comment part of the meeting, Staunton resident Mark Harman and Buchanan County resident Dan Phelps informed the council that they had created a petition to be presented to Virginia legislators, according to Harman.
Harman said both he and Phelps have Confederate ancestors and are active in preserving the local history of the Shenandoah Valley. Phelps has participated in the reenactments.
According to Harman, the petition was created four weeks ago and has garnered over 1,000 signatures. Harman and Phelps have been gathering signatures in person and online.
“I would like everyone in New Market to know about it, everyone in the Valley to know about it, and everyone under the sun who has any inkling to preserve our history,” Harman said at the meeting.
The online petition can be found at change.org by searching for “Bring Back the Battle of New Market Reenactment.”
Earlier this year, the Virginia Museum of the Civil War announced that it had discontinued the New Market reenactments due to low attendance, increasing costs and a lack of staff. The last time the museum held its annual reenactment was in 2019. During 2020 and 2021, the reenactments were canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council approved a resolution regarding meeting times for the Town Council. According to Town Manager J. Todd Walters, this is a resolution that has to be reviewed every year but nothing is being changed. Meeting times for the Town Council will continue to take place every third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Council members Peter Hughes, Daryl Watkins, Scott Wymer, Bob King, Janice Hannah, Vice Mayor Peggy Harkness, and Mayor Larry Bompiani attended Monday’s meeting.
