WOODSTOCK — A request to rezone nearly 100 acres of land off Oranda Road near Strasburg received a 5-2 vote of approval Thursday from the Shenandoah County Planning Commission.
The planners’ recommendation will go to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
A joint Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors public hearing was held to discuss a proposed rezoning of 98.8 acres of land located at 1095 Oranda Road. The property is across from the Carmeuse quarry operation and near the CSX Railroad and Interstate 81.
Glendale Properties LLC, the property owners, seeks to rezone the 98.8 acres of land from A-1 Agriculture to M-1 Industrial.
The applicant also intends to do a boundary line adjustment to keep a dwelling located on 5 acres of land on the property zoned as agriculture. A barn located on that portion of land will be removed during development, but the dwelling will remain untouched.
Planning Commission members Mark Dotson, Eunice Terndrup, Tommy Miller, Todd Steiner, and Chairman Gary Lantz voted yes to the approval of the rezoning request. Supervisor Dennis Morris and commission member Debbie Keller voted no.
There were over 25 public comments made during the hearing.
Before the public hearing took place, Tim Stowe, a representative of Stowe Engineering and applicant for the rezoning request on behalf of Glendale Properties, spoke about the project to answer some of the concerns some people may have.
One concern is with the water supply in the area. Stowe mentioned how the town of Strasburg is considering a policy on how they want to provide water and sewer services outside of town limits. “We applaud that,” Stowe said. “We think the policy establishes a standard method for them to go through and evaluate whether they want to serve somebody or not.”
Another concern was what exactly is going to be developed on the property. Stowe explained they don’t know what will be developed because companies are not going to look at properties without proper zoning first.
“Our answer is we don’t know because we don’t have an industry lined up to move here,” Stowe said.
Ryan Brown, an Oranda resident, couldn’t believe that the developers don’t know or have any indication of what is going to be built.
“As long as you don’t know, then our answer is no,” Brown said.
Kim Woodwell, a representative of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, stated that without knowing what would be developed it will be difficult to determine how this development could impact the area.
“We don’t know the water needs, so we don’t know if we have the capacity to supply the water,” Woodwell said. “We don’t know the amount of traffic, so we have no idea what the traffic impacts are going to be.”
Oranda resident Adam Smith mentioned how the county’s 2025 Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2005, notes that one of the county’s goals is to remain a primarily rural community that protects its natural resources, and that there’s no turning back when the land is rezoned to industrial.
“If this changes, it will never change back,” Smith said.
Kay Fiocca, a co-owner of Glendale Properties, said the rezoning is not sacrificing productive agricultural land. “[The] property is no longer suitable for self-supporting farm use,” she said.
Fiocca said she wants her family’s land to be used wisely in a way that it can economically support the county. “We want to continue the legacy of putting land to best use,” she said. “If not here, then where in Shenandoah County would M-1 development be appropriate?”
Sharon Baroncelli, president of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, noted that she was one of the two supervisors who voted in support of the rezoning when it was proposed in 2013. “We can’t come here and close the door. We need economic development,” Baroncelli said.
She explained that economic development will help the county grow and avoid raising taxes on residents. “We’ve got to get the rezoning in place so that we can move our county forward,” she said.
After public comments, Dotson said that the Planning Commission needs to look at the matter at hand and consider how this property could overall benefit the county.
“Ultimately, when you look at weighing the large number of issues on both sides, this zoning comes down to how it aligns with well-established economic development plans and how that will directly impact our area,” Dotson said.
Morris didn’t doubt the notion that the county needs more economic development but stated that he could not support this rezoning request. “To support this would be going against my constituents in District 5,” Morris said. “I’ve got to stand up for the people that expect me to support them.”
In response to concerns about the water and sewer system in the area, Miller acknowledged those concerns but stated that Strasburg has control when it comes to the water system if it is the one providing it.
Miller believes that the applicant is not trying to partner with any company that doesn’t understand the value of Shenandoah County. He noted that the possible economic development on this property could benefit the entire county. “We’ve got the potential here to rezone this property, create some new jobs, keep some of our younger folks here, and give some more local jobs to folks within the county so they don’t have to travel as far,” Miller said.
The Board of Supervisors will make a final decision on whether to approve the proposed rezoning request at its Oct. 25 meeting.
