The multiday search throughout Shenandoah and Rockingham counties for a man suspected in a reported abduction in Basye came to an end Friday.
Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that Mitchell Markley Jr. was arrested without incident following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in northern Rockingham County at about 1:30 p.m.
Markley is charged in Shenandoah County with breaking and entering at night to commit an assault and battery, and abduction by force or intimidation.
Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers received a report that Markley, 39, of no fixed address, had taken April Cline, 41, by force from her home in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye, police said. Cline and Markley knew each other, Carter said.
Carter said previously that one of Cline's family members called dispatchers to report the incident.
While executing a search warrant at Cline's residence on Wednesday, police found evidence of "what appeared to be a forcible entry and altercation at the residence," Carter said.
In Friday's statement posted online, Carter said police believe Cline used a firearm "to defend herself in the original break-in to her property." Deputies have since recovered the firearm.
Initially, reports indicated that Markley was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, which officers later found in northern Rockingham County. Law enforcement then received information that a 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup was reported stolen from a residence in northern Rockingham County.
The search continued through Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday in parts of Shenandoah and Rockingham counties. Carter said law enforcement officers used helicopters, drones and K-9 units in the search.
The pickup truck was found on Jiggady Road, west of New Market, on Thursday, Carter said.
Cline was found west of New Market on Thursday evening and told officers that she last saw Markley in the Quicksburg area, Carter said.
"In incidents like this, I do caution property owners to make sure that your property is secure," Carter said. "And especially secure your vehicles. As you can see, in this particular case, we've had at least three vehicles taken without permission or stolen."
Although the crash that led to the arrest was in Rockingham County, the third vehicle may have been taken from southern Shenandoah County, police said. Carter did not disclose details of the third vehicle.
A court date for Markley was not listed in online court records Friday.
