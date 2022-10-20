Shenandoah County authorities said Wednesday that a person of interest in a reported abduction and the possible victim remain at large, possibly in Rockingham County.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a reported abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye just before 10 a.m., according to information from the law enforcement agency. Initial reports indicated that a man took a woman against her will from a residence in that location, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office put out alerts on social media seeking the whereabouts of Mitchell Markley Jr. and April Cline. Authorities had not located either person as of Thursday evening.
Sheriff Timothy Carter said by phone late Wednesday afternoon that officers found evidence that someone had forced entry into the woman’s Fairway Drive residence earlier that day. Carter identified Markley as a person of interest in the investigation.
Both a member of Cline’s family and a member of Markley’s family reported to the sheriff’s office that the man had taken the woman from her Fairway Drive home against her will, Carter said.
Officers at the scene blocked off the area around the residence. As the investigation continued, authorities believed that both individuals were seen traveling in a beige 2002 Chevrolet Impala, Carter said. Authorities found the Impala in Rockingham County and later believed the individuals switched vehicles and were traveling in a blue 2006 Dodge Dakota, with a Virginia license plate VSF-4647, Carter said.
Mitchell is wanted by Rockingham County authorities on an alleged probation violation and a charge of unauthorized use of the Chevrolet Impala, Carter said.
On Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said his deputies had been helping to locate the suspect throughout the day.
