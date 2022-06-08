A little more than three months after its Mount Jackson building burned down, Randy’s Do It Best Hardware store reopened Monday at a new location in town.
Randy’s Hardware store burned down Feb. 26 at its previous location at 6191 Main St. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The hardware store has moved to 5836 Main St., the former location of the Save-a-Lot grocery store that closed down in early May.
Christian Herrick, co-owner and CEO of Randy’s Hardware, says the new location was the only place they really considered when searching for a new home for their Mount Jackson store.
“We had this space available, which was a real blessing,” Herrick said.
The new building is 8,000 square feet, which is 1,400 square feet larger than the previous location.
“It’s really great for us and our customers because we are able to expand some popular areas of the store,” Herrick said.
Randy’s Hardware has 10 employees, the same employees who worked for the store before the fire. While the Mount Jackson store was closed, all 10 employees were able to work at the three other Randy’s Hardware locations nearby.
The three other Randy’s Hardware stores are in Ruckersville, Bridgewater and Timberville.
Herrick said a lot of Mount Jackson customers traveled to the Timberville location to continue shopping at the business.
The fire caused the Mount Jackson site to lose close to $500,000 in business, Herrick said.
One of the reasons the store was able to reopen so fast was because they were already saving money to open a new location.
“We were able to put aside some money into savings that came in clutch for us during this period,” Herrick said.
Since they already had experience relocating and opening stores at other locations, Herrick said the process was familiar to them, and they knew exactly what they had to do.
“Without our team or without the people who know what they’re doing and having done it multiple times, there’s no way we could have done it this quickly,” Herrick said. “We’re really a well-oiled machine at this point in opening stores.”
Herrick says the new location at the former Save-a-Lot will most likely be a temporary location for the next two or three years.
“We are still looking at some other locations for a full-blown permanent location,” Herrick said. “The storage is really limited in this location and we’re used to having quite a bit more storage and there are some other areas we’d like to grow into.”
