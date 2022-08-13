New Market resident Jessica Trejo said she can’t wait to see all the smiling faces coming by her spot at the Route 11 Yard Crawl this weekend.
Having set up for about seven years in New Market, Trejo said the event is always special to her and her family.
“I love it because of all the different people we get to meet and see,” she said. “Also making money is a plus, too, but I also enjoy the experience and look forward to it every year.”
This year’s Yard Crawl officially begins at 7 a.m. today with yard sales, retail vendors, food vendors and other local businesses stretching 43 miles along U.S. 11 from New Market through Stephens City.
But some folks like Trejo were already set up and ready to sell. More will be getting ready today.
Trejo said she makes the event a family affair — about nine of her relatives help sell throughout the weekend, and their space also includes five different families in total.
Trejo said she shops at thrift stores and collects items throughout the year to sell at the Yard Crawl.
“I prepare every year,” she said. “The Yard Crawl is definitely something my family and I look forward to every year.”
Folks come from all over Virginia and beyond each year to take part in the Yard Crawl. This marks the 17th year the event has been held.
Some new twists have been added in recent years, such as inclusion of the Traipse mobile application to allow people to participate in a scavenger hunt.
By downloading the free Traipse app and visiting 15 of the 43 local participating businesses, participants have the opportunity to receive an official Yard Crawl T-shirt and be entered to win a $100 gas card. It's free to participate and the app is available to download at www.traipse.co/shenco.
Visitors and local residents can also find just about anything during the Yard Crawl, including collectibles, treasures, antiques, back-to-school items, household, books, furniture and more.
Several local businesses will also offer special discounts and sales to mark the event through the Route 11 Balloon Campaign.
Businesses offering “Crawl Specials” will have large gold Mylar balloons outside their business designating their participation. Crawl specials may include sidewalk sales, half price or buy-one-get-one-free items, unique or dedicated “Crawl” food sales, and giveaways or drawings.
Yard Crawl T-shirts are collectible items with a different color featured each year. This year's shirt is a royal heather color. Shirts are $15 and $20 based on size. They are available at the following locations: Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in New Market, Route 11 Chips in Mount Jackson, the Flea Market and Edinburg Mill in Edinburg, the Strasburg Emporium, Travelers Treasures, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, Main Street Classics in Stephens City and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce office.
Safety is paramount during the Yard Crawl. Drivers are asked to be cautious of pedestrians crossing U.S. 11 throughout the day and to pull completely off the road to park and to not block driveways.
Crawl officials suggest bringing water to keep hydrated and to wear sunscreen and/or hats to protect your skin.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
