Even before the school accreditation ratings for the 2022-23 school year were released, Shenandoah County Public Schools was working on areas that needed improvement, the division superintendent said.
All SCPS schools were accredited for this school year, but Peter Muhlenberg Middle School was accredited with conditions, according to data released last month by the Virginia Department of Education.
The performance of each school-quality indicator is rated at level one (meets or exceeds standard or sufficient improvement), level two (near standard or making sufficient improvement), or level three (below standard). If one or more school-quality indicators are at level three, the school is accredited with conditions.
According to Superintendent Melody Sheppard, PMMS was at a level three in achievement gaps for English, which led to the status of accredited with conditions.
“The plan for PMMS will include specific information to address the level three indicator, as well as to improve in all other areas,” Sheppard said. “They will also undergo an academic review process to monitor the steps that are being taken to improve these results.”
In the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for the entire division, the overarching goal is to increase the number of students passing state assessments by meeting the state accountability benchmarks of 75% in English and 70% in all other subject areas by 2023.
Although all of the other schools in SCPS were accredited, Sheppard said SCPS wants students across the school division to improve in all subject areas, and they have the most work to do in English, science and writing.
“We have already begun addressing the areas that need improvement,” Sheppard said. “Our administrators are already implementing the plans they began working on over the summer to ensure that our students are each getting the instruction they need to reach their full academic potential.”
One change that SCPS implemented this year to improve the academic success of students was to increase class time for core subjects at the middle school level and increase instructional time for science and history at the elementary level.
Sheppard said SCPS will continue to focus on improving instruction and meeting the individual needs of each school.
“We are continually monitoring our students’ progress and will continue to update our plans based on the data to ensure every student gets what they need to succeed academically,” Sheppard said.
