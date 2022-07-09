With the celebration of Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary this year, Shenandoah County Public Schools took a different approach to its summer school program by calling it Camp SCPS.
Typically, students try to avoid attending summer school. But with Camp SCPS, the school division has tried to change the idea of what summer school is.
Each week throughout the summer program, lesson themes are related to Shenandoah County’s agriculture, history, culture, geography and business. Students go on field trips, hear from guest speakers and engage in different learning activities related to the specific theme of the week.
Students decorated flower pots and planted zinnia seeds for agriculture week and designed product advertisements for business week. One week, they created solar ovens to they could snack on s’mores.
Leah Washington, an incoming sixth-grader at North Fork Middle School, said her favorite part was the field trips and the chance to learn more about the county.
“I loved learning about Shenandoah’s history and learning about the mountains,” Leah said.
The five-week program for grades K-8 began June 6 and ended Friday.
Robin Orndorff, a summer school coordinator for the elementary schools, said the county wanted to change the thought process of what summer school is.
“With Camp SCPS, it is about having that enrichment piece to it and having these engaging learning experiences,” Orndorff said.
Camp SCPS was offered at no cost to students. Breakfast and lunch was provided every day for free, and bus transportation for students was also provided if needed. The summer program was five days a week from 8:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Things were a bit different for high schoolers, who attend a more traditional summer school program. Students in grades nine through 12 who are required to go to summer school must follow a certain curriculum to meet their high school graduation requirements. Students have been participating in APEX, an online learning tool that allows them to complete the courses they need with support from teachers. The high school credit recovery courses are online and self-paced, so the amount of time it takes for students to complete summer school varies with each students. A total of 46 high school students were required to attend summer school this year.
But the younger students weren’t required to attend summer school. Invitations to Camp SCPS were first sent out to students who were struggling during the school year or needed extra academic help. If any seats were still available, students who were interested in joining the program were accepted.
Between the elementary and middle schools, approximately 380 students participated in Camp SCPS. According to Orndorff, the plan was to have around 100 students at each elementary school and around 50 students for each middle school.
Depending on the number of students, there were between six and 10 teachers at each school. Similar to the high interest among students, there was heavy interest among teachers to be involved in Camp SCPS.
Students who struggled during the school year or needed the academic support will receive more more support in that specific subject area during the upcoming school year so that they can stay on track academically.
Tiffany Dellinger, a special education teacher at W.W. Robinson Elementary School, says the curriculum framework for the program gives teachers the flexibility to choose specific ideas and activities for their students.
“We’ve been able to adjust to our group and add in some intervention or instruction that’s specifically tailored to their needs,” Dellinger said.
Dellinger said teachers still have the autonomy to pick and choose what type of academic support each of their students need.
“This year was really neat because it was summer camp-based instead of a traditional summer school,” said Cara Schultz, a sixth-grade English teacher at North Fork Middle School.
Last year, students were required to attend summer school based on attendance during the school year, but Schultz believes students are more engaged with the program this year.
“This year, it is by choice and you can tell they’re really interested and engaged. The activities that we’re doing are keeping their interest,” she said. “Even though they’re doing English and math they’re still excited to be here.”
At the middle school, the teachers have assigned students a project to create a float, an advertisement, or a video of what they learned in the five weeks of the program. The students gave a presentation on the last day of the program about their project.
A popular aspect of Camp SCPS for many of the students has been the field trips around the Shenandoah Valley.
“My favorite field trip was the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum [in Winchester],” said Emmalee Dellinger, who will start third grade at W.W. Robinson in August.
Jada Racey, an incoming seventh-grader at North Fork, said she wasn’t really familiar with the geography of Shenandoah County but got to learn more about the history of some of the locations they visited.
“I learned a lot about the Appalachian Mountains,” Jada said.
Brandi Kibler, a summer school coordinator for the middle schools, pointed out that a lot of students have never been to some of the field trip locations in the Shenandoah Valley and know very little about the history.
“It’s giving them an opportunity to engage in activities especially as they relate to Shenandoah County,” Kibler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.