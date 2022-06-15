WOODSTOCK — Seven Bends State Park was officially dedicated in a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday hosted by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. It is Virginia’s 41st state park, and the first one opened during Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Youngkin, one of several guest speakers at the ceremony, thanked everyone who made the park possible.
“We remind ourselves that a group of people came together and did what was necessary to create 1,066 acres with an extraordinary park that we get to add to what is part of Virginia’s great spirit,” he said.
The park had a soft opening in early 2020, with a planned grand opening later that year delayed by the pandemic. The 1,066-acre park is located in the Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. It provides public access to the North Fork, two-hand carry boat launches, picnic areas, a family-sized picnic shelter, restrooms, and 8 miles of walking trails.
Youngkin encouraged those who have not visited any Virginia state parks to come experience the “spirit of Virginia,” adding that “Virginia is not Virginia without this great foundation of our parks.”
Tom Stevens, Seven Bends assistant park manager, recognized the park’s staff.
“The park would not exist without the folks in tan and green that literally have invested sweat and countless hours to build this park, and to provide a safe and enjoyable place for people to enjoy the outdoors,” Stevens said.
Other guest speakers included Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker, state Department of Conservation Director Matthew Wells, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, state House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, and Travis Voyles acting state secretary of natural and historic resources.
“While we did not have the much-deserved celebration, we recognize the importance of outdoor recreation and the many sacrifices that our partners and volunteers have made to get the park ready and to quietly open the park during the height of the pandemic,” Baker said.
Baker presented to Youngkin a hiking stick with a medallion of Seven Bends State Park engraved on it to honor the first state park Youngkin has dedicated and opened with Virginia State Parks.
Wells noted that Obenshain was instrumental in getting funding for the park, adding that Gilbert was a strong advocate for the park from the beginning.
Many speakers also recognized the 86th anniversary of the Virginia State Parks system.
The ceremony ended with a ribbon-cutting at the entrance of Gokotta Trail.
The park is located at 2111 South Hollingsworth Road in Woodstock. It is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.
