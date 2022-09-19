MOUNT JACKSON — Public safety workers received recognition at an event on Thursday for performing their duties and, in some cases, saving lives in potentially deadly situations.
The public safety workers were honored by the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce at its first Valor Public Safety Awards at American Celebration on Parade in Mount Jackson. Richard Follett, theater teacher with Shenandoah County Public Schools, served as emcee for the event.
“The purpose of the event is to honor those public safety personnel and citizens in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to save those in peril,” Follett said.
Follett provided information about the award and background about each recipient.
The chamber posthumously awarded Mary Colt as dispatcher of the year. Colt worked for the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center for 18 years. Colt recently died and “left a void in the center,” Follett said.
“Mary held the core values of why we become dispatchers,” Follett said. “She genuinely cared about her job, her friends, her family, kids and husband.”
Center Director Mellanie Shipe presented the award to Colt’s family, who shared hugs and held back tears.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputy Derek C. Smith received a Lifesaving Award for saving a man who drove into a pond on a cold January morning. Smith responded to the area of Senedo Road and Stoneburner Road for a suspicious activity call and discovered a man floating in a pond. Temperatures had dropped to 9 degrees with wind chills in the negative digits.
“Without hesitation for his safety, dressed only in his patrol uniform, deputy Smith went into the frigid waters to rescue the male subject,” Follett said. “Deputy Smith was able to pull the individual to safety, where other arriving deputies on scene were able to begin CPR until arriving EMS could take over.
“Deputy Smith’s actions were above and beyond his call of duty,” Follett said. “He could have easily waited until fire and rescue (personnel) arrived on scene with proper equipment, but his desire to help his fellow man overtook his safety. He braved the temperatures to save another man’s life. His actions were nothing short of heroic on this freezing morning.”
Firefighter/paramedic Luke Leonard, with the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, received a Lifesaving Award for his actions in trying to save a victim injured in a motor vehicle crash in New Market on June 6. Emergency workers had to resuscitate the woman several times before they reached a hospital in Rockingham County. However, the woman did not recover due to decreased brain activity. But Leonard’s actions helped the woman survive long enough to donate her organs and help others.
The chamber also recognized Leonard for another lifesaving action: delivering a baby in February. Leonard found a 29-year-old woman sitting in a vehicle in labor. Leonard noticed that the baby’s head was out and the umbilical cord was wrapped around its neck. The baby was not moving or crying. Leonard lifted the baby’s face out of the amniotic fluid to remove the cord from the baby’s neck. Leonard aided the motion in a successful delivery. He found a pulse but the baby was not breathing so Leonard gave the baby mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and continued to provide oxygenation once inside a rescue unit. The baby then woke up and started crying.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert French, deputy Hank Hoover, deputy Cody Brill and investigator Heath Painter received Lifesaving Awards for helping other emergency responders to rescue and save an off-duty firefighter buried in a collapsed, 10-foot ditch at a Woodstock home on Dec. 9. Officers used their hands to dig and pull the man from the ditch.
The chamber also presented a separate lifesaving award to Hoover for his actions in saving the driver of a vehicle that crashed in a pond last summer in Florida. Hoover, while off duty and on vacation in Florida, saw a vehicle travel into a pond. The driver did not come out of the vehicle. Hoover went into the pond, entered the vehicle and took the driver to safety. Hoover later found out the pond was infested with alligators.
“This is truly above and beyond the call of duty and probably best he didn’t know about the alligators,” Follett said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Jason Street and troopers Michael Painter, Cody Mumaw, Emily Meyers and Michael Albert received Lifesaving Awards for their actions in saving a driver involved in one of several vehicle crashes on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Oct. 21. The officers rescued a truck driver whose vehicle caught fire in a collision with another commercial vehicle. The driver suffered burns to his legs but survived.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputy Michael Poff received the Gold Medal of Valor Award for his actions during an Aug. 20 domestic dispute that escalated when the suspect opened fire at law enforcement officers at the scene. The suspect fled but was eventually apprehended. Poff’s actions ensured the safety of six fellow law enforcement officers and four civilians at the scene.
Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue master firefighter Brandon Diehr received a Gold Medal of Valor award for his actions during a Dec. 9, 2021, rescue of a firefighter buried in a collapsed ditch. Diehr, while working in his part-time employment on the site, started digging out the firefighter with the help of civilian Thomas Batlle Jr. They uncovered the victim’s head and Diehr began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. First responders used makeshift shoring and eventually freed the victim two hours later. Emergency workers took the victim by helicopter to the University of Virginia hospital’s trauma center where he recovered.
The following people received awards:
• Volunteer Firefighter of the Year — Chief Aaron Sigler, Woodstock Fire Department
• Career Firefighter and Emergency Medical Services Provider of the Year — master firefighter Jon Hammersley
• Dispatcher of the Year — Posthumously presented to Mary Colt, Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center
• Strasburg Law Enforcement Officer of the Year — Sgt. Phillip Henry, Strasburg Police Department
• Strasburg Law Enforcement Lifetime Achievement — Capt. Jason Ford
• Woodstock Law Enforcement Officer of the Year — Investigator Matthew Rhodes, Woodstock Police Department
• Woodstock Law Enforcement Officer of the Year — Sgt. John Fox
• Certificate of Valor — Capt. Richard Funkhouser, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
• Lifesaving Award — Sgt. Derek C. Smith, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
• Lifesaving Award — Firefighter/Paramedic Luke Leonard, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
• Lifesaving Award — Lt. Robert N. French, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
• Lifesaving Award — Deputy Sheriff Hank W. Hoover Jr.
• Lifesaving Award — Deputy Sheriff Cody J. Brill
• Lifesaving Award — Investigator Heath A. Painter
• Lifesaving Award — Sgt. Jason L. Street, Virginia State Police
• Lifesaving Award — trooper Michael L. Albert, Virginia State Police
• Lifesaving Award — trooper Michael Painter
• Lifesaving Award — trooper Cody Mumaw
• Lifesaving Award — trooper Emily Meyers
• Gold Medal of Valor — master firefighter Brandon Diehe, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
• Gold Medal of Valor — Sgt. Warren M. Poff, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
• The Chamber presented the Meritorious Civilian Award to Thomas J. Batlle Jr.
The Chamber also awarded unit citations to:
• Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad
• Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company
• Woodstock Fire Department
• Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire
• Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
• Harrisonburg Fire Department
• Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
• Woodstock Police Department
• The chamber recognized Colt and the late Cpl. Thomas Frazier, who served with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office from 2004-2016.
