WOODSTOCK — The annual Shenandoah County Fair begins Monday at the fairgrounds with concerts, food, carnival rides, activities for kids, agricultural competition, exhibits and much more.
Although the official start of the fair is Monday, other events such as the Miss Shenandoah County Fair Scholarship Pageant and the Modified Truck and Tractor Pull will take place this weekend. The fair ends Sept. 3.
This year’s fair will be run by Dawn Burch, the newly appointed general manager of the Shenandoah County Fair Association. Burch was appointed in May after the previous general manager, Tom Eshelman, left the position last year.
Burch has worked for the fair since 2004, so planning for the fair is nothing new to her.
“It’s just planning on a bigger scale,” she said.
Admission
For the pre-fair activities, there will be no gate admission on Saturday and $4 on Sunday.
During fair week — Monday through Sept. 3 — admission will be $8 at the gate, but $7 if purchased in advance for ages 13 and over. Ages 6-12 may enter for $4, and ages 5 and younger may enter free of charge.
There are also special deals on gate admission throughout the fair. Tuesday is Children’s Day, when ages 12 and younger may enter free all day. Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day, when everyone age 65 and older pays $4 to enter all day. Thursday is Veterans Tribute Day with free admission for veterans. Friday is Ladies Day, when all women may enter for $4 all day.
Big events
There are many activities and events planned for each day at the fair this year. Aside from the gate entrance fee, there is a ticket price for certain events. The following are some of the main events taking place during the fair:
On Saturday, the Miss Shenandoah County Fair Scholarship Pageant will be at 6 p.m. The entry fee to this event will be $5.
The Modified Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 6:30 p.m on Sunday. Grandstand and track-side admission will be $12.
At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the Figure 8 Demolition Derby will take place. Grandstand and track-side admission is $14.
There will be a Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Grandstand and track-side admission is $14.
Virginia’s largest Greased Pig Scramble will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This will be a free event.
A new event being introduced this year is the All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Race with a petting zoo. This will be an amusement show that will be take place every day of fair week.
Concerts
Musical acts are always a big draw to the fair, and this year the fair has lined up several concerts.
Country musician Neal McCoy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Premium track seating tickets will be $35, regular track seating tickets will be $30, and grandstand seating tickets will be $25.
Southern rock band 38 Special will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Premium track seating tickets will be $55, track seating tickets will be $45, and grandstand seating tickets $29.
Christian pop duo For King and Country will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. Premium track seating tickets will be $69, track seating tickets will be $49, and grandstand seating tickets will be $39.
There will also be a lineup of performances on the free music stage including:
Wednesday — Seven Bends Band performing classic rock and original music from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Joe Quick performing country music from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Five of a Kind performing bluegrass music from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Shotgun Shiver Band performing southern and classic rock music from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information on gate admission and tickets for grandstand events/concerts, visit https://www.shencofair.com/.
Carnival
The carnival will be up and running beginning Monday. On Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday the carnival rides will open at 5 p.m. Carnival rides will open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday.
“There will be a minimum of 25 rides at the carnival,” Burch said.
People will have to purchase wristbands to go on the rides at the carnival each day. Monday will be the cheapest price for wristbands at $18. Tuesday will be $22 for wristbands. Wednesday through Friday it will cost $30 for wristbands. On Saturday, people will have the option to purchase wristbands for $30 from 1 to 6 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., or $45 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wristbands can be purchased at the gate or online at https://colerides.com/events/25.
Food
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be limited food vendors on site. Starting Monday, all of the food vendors will be open. Prices will vary with every food vendor at the fair.
From Monday through Sept. 2, there will also be a Wooden Nickel Lunch deal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People can enter the fairgrounds to get lunch (food cost is separate) for $5. There will be different lunch specials every day. When people enter the fairgrounds, they will receive a wooden nickel at the gate. People will get their $5 refunded to them if they return the wooden nickel by 1:30 p.m.
