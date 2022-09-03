A ride at the Shenandoah County Fair remains closed after it malfunctioned Tuesday night.
Shenandoah County Building Official Tim Ferguson said by phone Wednesday that the operators shut down the Sidewinder around 6:30 p.m. after a car on the adult ride collapsed with a child riding in it. The child was not injured, Ferguson said.
Fire and rescue workers responded to the scene, and the child was pulled out of the car, he said. Ferguson also went to the scene for the call.
A preliminary investigation showed that a pin fell out of the arm, and the arm and the car collapsed while in the air, Ferguson said.
A third-party inspector hired by Cole Shows Amusement Co., which provides the rides, will need to do a more thorough investigation, which would involve disassembling the ride, to determine the cause of the malfunction, Ferguson said.
The inspector then will provide his report to the building official. The inspector had obtained the required permits from Shenandoah County, completed the inspection process and submitted the final inspection report before the fair and the rides were put in use, Ferguson said.
