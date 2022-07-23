WOODSTOCK — It took only a matter of minutes at Central High School on Wednesday for a school resource officer to neutralize a violent threat during a training session on how to handle an active shooter.
"You go toward the shots," Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brent Lutz instructed the training participants.
The active shooter drill was one of three this week held by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office in coordination with the county's fire and rescue department, emergency dispatchers and school administrators.
Training was held at Mountain View High School on Monday and Friday at Strasburg High School with the expectation that practicing coordinated responses to different situations will create muscle memory on how best to react should such an emergency situation unfold.
Making the training sessions particularly important right now are the recent reports that it took law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, over an hour to take out the gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school on May 24.
Patrol Capt. Kolter Stroop and Lt. Whitney Mauck, who oversees the resource officer division, led the law enforcement response training along with Lutz.
Deputy Fire Chief Bill Streett provided an overview of the county’s approach: Neutralize the threat, communicate among team members what is unfolding and have a rescue task force respond to begin triaging and treating patients beyond a SWAT response.
“We developed a plan … with law enforcement officials in Shenandoah County,” Streett said. “Got a thumbs-up from everybody who has taken a look at this rescue task force model and agrees this is the way to do business.”
The Wednesday training began with a discussion during which Streett explained that law enforcement responses have become more proactive and cooperative after mass school shootings over the years.
Participants were shown a video re-creation of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 depicting the suspects strolling through the school and shooting victims while taunting them.
“Think about those victims, just the impact,” Streett told the group. “How do you want your kids to be maintained in that type of environment should anything go sideways?”
The attendees, about 50 of them, then broke into groups with members of their own agencies to discuss proper responses to different scenarios.
Following lunch, personnel returned for four hours of practical training. Two armored deputies acted as a perpetrator, as other first responders portrayed wounded victims. The first responding officer controlled the scene and others provided backup.
Different scenarios were practiced multiple times. One scenario practiced was similar to the Uvalde massacre in which the gunman entered a classroom with fourth-grade students.
The rescue task force entered the building to help the mannequin victims.
Lutz, Stroop, Mauck and Street provided positive reinforcement and constructive criticism during a debriefing after each tactical response was practiced.
“It was intense, but good job,” Stroop told participants at the end of the day.
In 2013, Streett noted that 28% of active shooter incidents involved a scenario during which law enforcement engaged with the shooter. Out of 21 incidents, nine law enforcement officers died and there were four ambushes, he added, noting that the data has likely changed since.
As of July 4, there had been 306 mass shootings this year in America compared to 321 at that time in 2021 and 256 in 2020, Mauck said. In the first 185 days of the year, there were 11 incidents per week and July 15 was the lone day this month without a mass shooting.
“The whole point of just giving you guys those stats, I know that everybody in this room knows, that we’re under crisis right now,” Mauck said. “We all try to come to work every day to prevent this from happening.”
Streett said the training will be repeated on an ongoing basis.
“We screw this up, everybody in the world is going to know it,” Streett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.