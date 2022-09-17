After years of construction, Shenandoah County has officially begun operating its new $12 million 911 radio system.
At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center said goodbye to its old system and flipped the switch on the new one.
Mellanie Shipe, director of emergency communications, said the project was over four years in the making, and she is thankful to finally have the new system operating.
“It was a very large group effort on all parts,” Shipe said.
According to Shipe, the county’s old radio system was created during the 1990s and needed an upgrade.
“Most radio systems last anywhere from about 15 to 20 years,” Shipe said. “We were hitting about 30 years with ours.”
Shipe said the old radio system was degrading in quality, and it was becoming more difficult to find parts for it. Plus, dispatchers were having trouble hearing units out in the field, and the system was reaching the end of its life.
“Our old system was just starting to fail,” Shipe said. “That’s where the safety issue came into play.”
A new emergency communications center was also constructed at the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in Woodstock for about $2 million. The new communications center is nearly 4,500 square feet — triple the size of the old dispatch center.
At the dispatch center, there are eight consoles at the control station for dispatchers to control the radio network and telephone system. There were only four in the previous communications center.
Four new towers were constructed throughout the county, for a total of seven towers with the new radio system. Their locations are Cottontown (near Strasburg), Zepp, the emergency communications center, Fort Valley, Deerhead Road (near Mount Jackson), Rude Hill (near New Market), and Lost River (near Bryce).
Gary Yew, the radio system project manager and former county fire chief, said the goal was to maximize the coverage across the county.
“The towers are geographically located so that we got coverage across the entire county,” Yew said.
According to Shipe, the new radio system is providing 98% radio coverage throughout the county, while the old system was only providing around 70-80% coverage.
“We’re saving time and we have better communication with our field units, which only increases our response time to help the community members,” Shipe said.
Yew said the new radio system will be using a “P25 trunked system,: a digital system, called Next Generation 911. The old radio system used an analog system, while Next Generation 911 provides an internet-based 911 system.
“Everything is done automatically,” Yew said. “With the old systems, the operators kind of had to select what tower or what repeater site they wanted to utilize.”
Like the old radio system, Motorola will be supporting the new system as well. He said the radio system was getting to a point where it needed an upgrade because it couldn’t be supported.
“Our older system had gotten to the point that it was no longer supported by Motorola,” he said.
Shipe praised the audio quality of the new system, saying there are fewer delays, no background noises and the audio is “crystal clear.”
“We are basically taking our old flip phone and we’re making it a smartphone,” she said.
Yew said the new radio system is also a simulcast system, which allows towers to transmit at the same time. For example, a law enforcement officer in New Market and an officer in Strasburg can hear each other’s radio transmissions because of the simulcast system.
“We didn’t have that ability before,” he said. “That gives everybody much more situational awareness, should there be a major incident going on in the county.”
Yew said the new system is a big milestone for the county as safety concerns for the first response community was getting severe.
“If we can make the first responders more effective, that just equates to a better service for the citizens,” he said.
Shipe agrees that the new system will benefit the county.
“It is a huge achievement for every person in this county,” Shipe said. “It will help us provide better service for years to come.”
