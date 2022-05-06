EDINBURG — The Shenandoah County Library is set to double in size as the facility has outgrown its current space.
The expansion — which was approved with a March 23 vote by the library’s board of trustees — calls for a 12,000-square-foot addition and updated infrastructure.
The trustees accepted a $530,000 preliminary design proposal submitted by Charlottesville-based VMDO Architects. The project will be fully funded by the Shenandoah County Library Foundation, an advocacy group that fundraises for the library. No public funding has been committed to the project.
About 100,000 people visit the 12,000-square-foot library in Edinburg each year.
The library wants to expand its children’s programs, add more room to the Truban Archives and offer space for community groups to meet.
Library Director Sandy Whitesides said the Truban Archives, which contain historical county collections, are a primary reason the expansion is needed.
The archives, he said, contain “the most important and most valuable of our historical records and documents, along with research material on local history, family genealogy and building the properties in the county.” He said these unique and irreplaceable documents must be protected.
“We are very tight on space for keeping and maintaining that collection,” Whitesides said.
The library opened in 2000, and the expansion has been needed since 2007, Whitesides said.
“Shenandoah County did a countywide site survey to try to identify their space needs and that’s what first triggered the awareness that we need to provide more space,” Whitesides said. “Our building doesn’t prevent us from providing library services, but there are things we can do a lot better and needs we can provide a lot better with that additional space.”
Ray Willis, board of trustees’ chairman, said the expansion is a key step in “making the library more community-oriented.” He said it will also “improve library services to our patrons, our small community libraries and our residents.”
A preliminary rendering of the new library is expected to be available by late summer.
