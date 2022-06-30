A Shenandoah County man remains in jail after being accused of trying to kill two sheriff’s deputies on Friday.
Branden Michael Fauber, 39, of Basye, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer. Fauber appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court for a bond hearing on Monday, but the hearing was continued.
At approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, Fauber contacted Shenandoah County emergency dispatch from a home in Basye, said Denise Vollmer, sheriff’s office public information officer. However, when deputies arrived, Fauber’s girlfriend met with the officers and told them Fauber was inside the residence with a weapon, Vollmer said. Fauber barricaded himself in the house as state police officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office tactical team arrived at the scene, Vollmer said.
Fauber fired one round at two deputies, Vollmer said. Neither deputy was struck, she said.
Law enforcement agents continued to talk to Fauber in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Vollmer said. Officers convinced Fauber to come out of the house and they took him into custody without incident, Vollmer said.
Officers took Fauber to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, where a magistrate booked him on the two counts Saturday morning. The magistrate also had Fauber held at the jail without bond pending his first court appearance.
Vollmer said she did not know if officers recovered any firearms at the scene of the incident.
