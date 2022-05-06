A Maurertown man is accused of possessing child pornography following an investigation by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it arrested James Clifford Hawkins, and charged him with two counts of knowingly possessing child pornography, and five counts of failing to register, re-register or verify registration information, or knowingly providing false information to the sex offender and crimes against minors registry.
A court date is set for June 16 in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
— Staff Report
