WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County should cap its total area of land available for potential large-scale solar facilities to 900 acres, with each solar farm site limited to 50 acres.
With a long-term goal that includes protecting historic properties and scenic views, the county’s Solar Ordinance Review Committee on Wednesday finalized the inclusion of those countywide and individual solar farm-site caps in its package of recommended solar ordinance updates.
The caps would apply to properties in the unincorporated county as well as in the county’s municipalities.
Wednesday’s session took place after nearly a year’s worth of work by committee members and county staff, led by county planner Tyler Hinkle, to revise the ordinance that dates to January 2020.
The committee’s group of recommendations are tentatively set to be considered by the Planning Commission on Jan. 5. Two weeks later, they would be up for final review by the Board of Supervisors.
“I think we’ve got an excellent product that will put the county on the right trajectory,” Solar Ordinance Review Committee Chair and Planning Commissioner Mark Dotson said at Wednesday’s session.
The committee was formed not long after Woodbridge-based MSolar Industries made a proposal to develop a 168-acre solar facility at 16503 Old Valley Pike in Edinburg. Its proposal, which was tabled by the Board of Supervisors last December, includes the placement of about 100,000 solar panels on multiple parcels just south of the county landfill and east of Interstate 81.
“Their proposal is still tabled. (MSolar) requested it to continue to be tabled,” Hinkle said after Wednesday’s meeting. “Their action is still in limbo: waiting on the developer.”
He said the county has not received any other solar power facility proposals.
Currently, the county is home to a solar farm that totals more than 650 acres off of Turkey Knob Road in Mount Jackson and a 32-acre solar farm off of Georgetown Road in the unincorporated county area of Mount Jackson. If the proposed countywide aggregate cap of 900 acres for solar facilities receives final approval, only a little more than 200 acres would remain available for new or expanded solar facilities.
The aggregate cap calculations used the county’s land mass and the acreage required to supply solar energy to current households in Shenandoah County. With final approval, the cap would represent the “disturbance zone” of a solar facility project and include solar panels, storage facilities, wildlife corridors, buffers, roads and driveways, according to county information.
Other recommendations from the Solar Ordinance Review Committee include not allowing any solar facilities on historic resources or in their viewsheds, not permitting the removal of forest canopy, promoting solar facilities on land of “little value,” such as on lands that are too rocky to farm, and not allowing the wholesale stripping of topsoil and existing vegetation.
Near the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Dotson said the overall recommended ordinance would, with final approval, “set a high standard for other counties to follow.”
Dotson was joined at the session by fellow committee members Jeff Cook, Matt Payne, Steve Beller, Chuck French and Mike Liskey. Committee members Frank Nolan, Keith Stephens and Gary Lantz were absent.
