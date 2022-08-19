WOODSTOCK — Commonwealth's attorneys offices statewide are experiencing staffing shortages, but the Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney Office is having a particularly hard time. The office has just two employees.
Commonwealth's Attorney Amanda Wiseley said two assistant attorneys recently departed — one who left to work for a judge and one who entered civil litigation — leaving her office with just herself and a part-time attorney. That compares to three employees who worked in the office in November 2020.
A third attorney who left in 2021 for a job with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office was replaced by former Del. Chris Collins, who left earlier this year after he was appointed as a general district court judge.
The lack of staffing hasn’t impacted cases, Wiseley said, as Shenandoah County General District Court's recent docket had more than 400 charges — several of which were against the same person for the same incident.
“We're still going,” Wiseley said.
In Warren County, Commonwealth's Attorney John Bell has maintained a staff with at least five prosecutors since November 2020.
“Every office has to create a set of priorities these days, and everyone is doing their best to cover everything,” Bell said.
Approved funding for salaries and wages in Wiseley's office totals about $530,000 compared to about $640,000 for Bell's office.
According to the Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Services Council, the state agency charged with training and providing resources for prosecutors, Wiseley’s office posted an advertisement in April to immediately make a hire. That is one of 42 such advertisements posted on the Commonwealth's Attorneys' Services Council website. Many localities, such as Prince William County, are seeking to make multiple hires.
Most of those vacancies are in rural counties, which are advertising salaries around $65,000, depending on experience. That compares to Prince William County's offer of up to $100,000.
From a salary perspective, a prosecutor's job is not as lucrative as being a private attorney, and young lawyers often face debt from four years of college and three years of law school.
“A lot of people are doing this because of a dedication to public service, not because it's in their long-term career interest,” Bell said.
Bell did note that prosecutor's pension and health care benefits "are nothing to sneeze at." These benefits help sweeten the salary offers.
Another reason for staffing shortages are the stringent requirements to prosecute cases, including a recent requirement that body camera footage be viewed from every incident, Bell said.
“When I first started, you would get the police report, you’d read the police report and then you would go to trial,” Bell said. “The police report may take anywhere from five to 10 minutes to read … but if you’re actually going to watch all the body cam on the stop from start to finish … you’re into 15 minutes to an hour, maybe longer if there’s more officers on the scene.”
