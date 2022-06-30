Shenandoah County Public Schools has 36 teaching positions to fill.
During a Shenandoah County School Board strategic planning session last week, Director of Human Resources Linda Hodges said that the number of positions to fill this year is higher than in previous years, but a contributing factor is that SCPS still has 16 other positions to fill from the previous year.
Hodges also said that since the last day of school, there have been 10 teacher resignations.
Math, special education, science, Spanish, and elementary are the most difficult teaching positions to fill, according to Hodges. For the 2022-23 school year, the starting salary for a first-year teacher is $48,875, and for a first-year teacher with a master’s degree, the starting salary would be $51,996.
Hodges said the recruiting process for teachers in Shenandoah County usually begins in February at the Shenandoah Valley Teacher Job Fair at Harrisonburg High School. SCPS also participates in a number of teacher job fairs at colleges and universities throughout Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Also during the strategic planning session, the School Board met with administrative staff to discuss instructional planning and its impact on student learning.
Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented information regarding the Comprehensive Needs Assessment and the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. The Comprehensive Needs Assessment focuses on analyzing data to determine areas of strength and identify areas for growth. Potential data sources include demographics, student outcomes, school processes, and perceptions.
During the meeting, the group discussed English language arts, math, science, and history Standards of Learning test scores. According to a press release, the overarching goal of the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan is to increase the number of students passing state assessments in all content areas to meet state accountability benchmarks of 75% in English and 70% in all other content areas by 2023, according to a press release from the school division.
Sheppard gave an overview of the essential actions to help accomplish this goal, including:
• Develop, implement, and monitor a process for ensuring lesson planning is aligned to the Standards of Learning
• Develop, implement, and monitor a process for ensuring lesson delivery is aligned to the Standards of Learning
• Implement and monitor data-driven student interventions
Develop, implement and monitor a process for attendance
• Develop, implement and monitor a process for student behavior
According to the release, the board also received updates and information from administrative staff, including:
• Director of Secondary Instruction Chad Hensley and Director of Elementary Instruction and Federal Programs Jennifer Proctor discussed the instructional team, continuous school improvement, and instructional support and further explained the Continuous School Improvement Plan.
• English curriculum specialist Allison Bosse discussed the science of reading and the writing SOL test.
• Math curriculum specialist Maggie Gavello presented information about math instruction at the middle school level.
• Peter Muhlenberg Principal Ryan Lingle explained the development of school-level leadership teams.
• Strasburg High School Principal Melissa Foltz discussed examining data and making data-driven decisions to improve outcomes.
• W.W. Robinson Elementary School assistant Principal Liz Hopkins shared information about common team planning and how it benefits staff and students.
• Mountain View High School Principal Mike Dorman talked about the importance of building relationships within the school and how those relationships play a role in student success and discipline.
