The public is invited to find out about the various programs offered by Shenandoah County Public Schools during an educational expo this weekend.
The SCPS Showcase Family Fun Day and Education Expo will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Central High School’s new gym.
“The purpose of the event is for our families and community members to learn about all the great things that are happening in our schools in a fun and engaging way,” said Jessica Sager, the school division’s coordinator of school and community relations. “This is a community and family engagement event that we are doing through our SCPS Parent Academy.”
At the expo, school division representatives will discuss different programs and provide information. There will also be a grab-and-go lunch for visitors, as well as fun activities.
An added feature will be performances by the choirs of W.W. Robinson and Honey Run elementary schools, the theater program at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, the concert choir and percussion group at Mountain View High School, and the choir of Central High School.
Triplett Tech’s MAC (Mobile Access to Careers) Bus, which allows students to participate in hands-on activities that introduce them to different programs at that school, will also be on site.
The division’s instructional technology resource coaches — who help teachers integrate technology into the classroom — will host a “technology playground” where attendees can use virtual reality headsets, programmable robots and more. The technology playground is will allow visitors to learn about the different types of technology used in Shenandoah County schools.
The Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department is bringing a firetruck and ambulance to the event, and representatives from the department will be available to discuss the firefighter/EMT courses offered at Triplett Tech. School resource officers will also be available to speak about their roles in the schools, and they will have a cruiser parked outside of the school for guests to view.
Information tables will also be set up to showcase school clubs, activities and student work.
“It’s really just meant to be an opportunity for our families and the community to come out to learn a little more about our schools, have some fun, see some student performances, and talk to representatives from different areas of our schools about what’s going on in SCPS,” Sager said.
This event is open to all families and community members who want to learn more about SCPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.