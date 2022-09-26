The Shenandoah County School Board discussed a proposed process for reviewing library books during its Thursday evening work session.
Board members Kyle Gutshall, Andrew Keller, Brandi Rutz, Cynthia Walsh and Dennis Barlow attended the meeting. Chair Marty Helsley was absent.
In the previous School Board meeting, a policy regarding a public review process for textbooks was approved. During this meeting, board members discussed a policy that would focus on the public review process for library books and materials.
Like the textbook review process, a review committee would be formed. The library review committee will be formed by the principal of the school where the review is being requested. This committee will include:
- One School Board office staff member who will act as a facilitator.
- The stakeholder requesting the review.
- The librarian from the school that is involved.
- Two classroom teachers from the school that is involved. At the high school level, the teacher must be endorsed in the English language arts.
- Two parents (who are not division employees) who have a child attending the school involved.
According to David Hinegardner, assistant superintendent, school librarians will be consulted to incorporate some of their feedback when revising the policy.
After reviewing the revisions made to the policy, Gutshall commented on how some of the criteria for the committee to consider and follow during the review process was taken out. He specifically disagreed with the removal of one criteria that states “consider the appropriateness of the material to fulfill the stated learning objective with the intended audience.”
Gutshall said taking out criteria points, such as those he cited, is taking away one of the main factors that the committee should be considering. “I feel like that’s kind of defeating a very big purpose of the policy,” Gutshall said. “I feel like not all books are perfect for every age.”
Another item removed from the policy was the superintendent’s ability to temporarily remove material that is under review. Gutshall said the superintendent should be allowed to determine whether the book in review should be temporarily removed from the library until a decision is made. “The superintendent should have the ability to pull that out from the library,” said Gutshall.
Barlow agreed with a lot of the points made by Gutshall, particularly about the criteria that the committee should consider during the review process. “I think having criteria down here is important to give the review committee things to actually look at and judge by,” Barlow said.
Barlow also said Shenandoah County Public Schools senior staff should be involved in helping form the committee because the policy seems focused on having the individual schools solely being responsible during this process. “I think it should be a countywide exercise and not just an exercise in one particular school,” said Barlow.
After discussions, Walsh recommended that the policy committee meet to further discuss what direction they should head with the policy.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, discussions about taking a week off for the Shenandoah County Fair led the board to revisit the 2023-24 school calendar.
Keller had some concerns about taking too much time off so early in the school year and how that could affect students. “I don't want to start early August and give them a week off at the end of the month,” Keller said. “I think that’s the worst thing for kids and parents.”
There were also concerns about how a week of no school early in the year could affect the schedule for the rest of the school year.
Rutz said she understands that the fair is a big event, but it would be nice to learn how many students in the past have used the days off to actually go to the fair. “I’d be curious to know how many kids took off for vacation that didn’t attend the fair,” Rutz said.
After discussions, the board decided to try to create a survey to send out to parents and SCPS staff to get feedback on the 2023-24 school calendar.
“I’ll accept a survey as one part of the decision process,” said Walsh.
Also during the meeting, revisions were made to the goals of the SCPS 2018-24 Strategic Plan. The strategic plan is a roadmap for the school system to determine and prioritize its goals.
Some notable policies that were also discussed during the meeting include:
- A revision to the SCPS concussion procedures policy for student-athletes. The main revision made in the draft for this policy was the protocol for a student to gradually return to learning or sports after suffering a concussion or head injury.
- A revision to a policy for staff leaves and absences that includes an update that would allow SCPS employees to donate leave to employees that are part of the Virginia Retirement System only, under certain conditions.
These policies will be presented for action at the next School Board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.
