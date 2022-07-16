WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation about school safety measures on Thursday to the Shenandoah County School Board.
After the mass shooting in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the School Board requested that the sheriff’s office give an update on what safety measures are in place for local schools.
According to Sheriff Timothy C. Carter, as of July 4, there have been a total of 314 mass shootings this year in the United States.
Carter recalled an incident in 2012 a few days after the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut in which someone actually entered the building of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Shenandoah County to see if they could get in and what kind of security the school had. That incident shut down all SCPS campuses, and students were sent off to winter break early.
After that incident, law enforcement officers were assigned to each school to be school resource officers, and there was controlled access at each school. SROs are required to go through different training and attend conferences, including active shooter training at school campuses. “We’re trying to prepare ourselves to respond and to provide good service to Shenandoah County,” Carter said.
Carter emphasized how important the SRO program is for the county and said there is a big focus in forming relationships at the schools.
“We’ve taken the position here that our SROs are to form relationships with their principals, with their school administrators, with their teachers, and with their students,” Carter said.
Carter said he was concerned about the traffic patterns on the school campuses and how there is only one way in or out at certain campuses. Carter asked the School Board members, “If you notice what it’s like on a normal school day, can you imagine what it would be like in a critical incident?”
After the presentation, Carter requested that the School Board consider creating vestibules/stand-off zones at Sandy Hook, W.W. Robinson, and Honey Run elementary schools and to examine ways to improve entering and exiting school campuses during emergencies.
“I think when we’re looking at our long-term facility plan, we definitely need to look at ingress and egress,” said board member Cynthia Walsh.
Board member Brandi Rutz agreed with Carter’s comment during his presentation that there may be a need for more SROs at the county schools. “I definitely think that we are understaffed,” Rutz said. “I can’t imagine one person protecting one building.”
Chair Marty Helsley commented on how there are new methods and technology being developed to try and prevent tragedies like Uvalde, and the county should be considering some of these ideas.
“We need to get on board with it,” Helsley said.
“There’s a lot of good things in Shenandoah County that we’re doing that you should be proud of with regard to school safety and what your school administration is doing, but we’re at the point now where we need to be talking about these things,” Carter said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the School Board received an update on the Weekday Religious Education program from Antioch Church Pastor George Bowers. SCPS brought back the WRE program in the spring for the first time in 32 years, with 21 students from three different elementary schools participating.
The program mainly focused on allowing fourth-graders to participate but will welcome fourth-graders and second-graders this fall. Students participating in WRE will take one hour out of their school week for the program, and Bowers said the program will start Sept. 12 and end April 5.
