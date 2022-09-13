WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County School Board has approved a process for residents to challenge the suitability of specific textbooks and other learning resources for use by students.
The board approved three different policy updates for Shenandoah County Public Schools at its Thursday meeting. One policy update was in regards to curriculum development and adoption, and the second one pertained to compensation regulations in the school system.
There were no extended discussions on those policies because the board focused mainly on opening a path for parents and others to question textbooks and learning resources chosen by teachers and school staff members.
The review process includes the creation of a committee formed by SCPS to conduct the review. This committee will include:
- A chairperson (a member of the SCPS staff nominated by the superintendent.)
- The stakeholder requesting the review.
- The teacher using the material in question.
- Two SCPS classroom teachers, not teaching in the school involved, who teach the grade or the course in which the materials are used.
- Two parents (who are not division employees) of students taking the course in which the material is used; selection is based on recommendations from the SCPS Parent and Citizen Committee.
- Two subject matter experts on the subject or issue under discussion (a recognized university-level, business or community leader.)
Board member Cynthia Walsh said she would prefer the board postpone the decision on the policy update to take time to review it and possibly look at a new model policy. Board member Dennis Barlow disagreed and called for the board to move forward. “I can’t think of any reason why we wouldn’t want this kind of community access,” said Barlow.
Walsh cited her concerns about the potential involvement of community members who may have no children or grandchildren in the school system and how it could be “usurping parental rights.” She said she did not want to exclude taxpayers from the process, but she also believes that parental rights or concerns should be at the top.
“If a parent, a student or a staff member does not have an issue with the learning material that’s being presented, why can somebody from outside of the school learning community bring this for review?” Walsh asked.
Board member Brandi Rutz said she understood Walsh’s thought process behind her concerns, but said that was not a problem during the school name change process a couple of months ago. “This board was bound and determined that taxpayers and everybody that crossed through the county line should have a say in the name change,” Rutz said. “So, now what we’re saying is that isn’t true if you’re not in the school system.”
In response to Walsh’s concerns of someone outside of the school learning community using this process, board member Andrew Keller said that no matter who brings up a learning resource for review, the item in question will have to go through the whole review process anyway. “I would hope that if it is not a valid concern, that it would not be granted,” said Keller.
Barlow emphasized that while parents are a huge part of the process, other stakeholders are important in determining what children learn in school. “I don’t have a child in this system but I have a stake in this system that I spent 29 years in uniform supporting,” said Barlow.
Barlow said that just because someone isn’t a parent of a child in the school system, that doesn’t make someone less of a citizen or have less of a voice. “I think we ought to have a policy that allows for accessibility of our parents, stakeholders, taxpayers and citizens to have access and the ability to review these things,” said Barlow.
The board approved the policy update 4-2. Chair Marty Helsley and Walsh voted against approving the policy update. Barlow, Keller, Rutz and Kyle Gutshall voted in favor.
Also during the meeting, Director of Secondary Education Chad Hensley and Director of Elementary Education Jennifer Proctor gave a presentation to the board about the performance results and accreditation status of SCPS.
A big takeaway from the presentation were the methods being used to improve the performance levels of the schools. One item that sparked discussion was the extension of class times for middle schools to 90 minutes for core subjects this school year.
Rutz was interested in learning what impact this change could have on the students and the teachers at the middle schools. “I would think that long of a time would be a hindrance for a student to sit that long, to be attentive that long,” said Rutz.
Hensley said 90 minutes is a long time to just sit there and be lectured, but the goal is to have lessons be differentiated throughout the class period and constantly changing so that students can be doing something different. “It’s really important how the teachers plan and making sure that we give them the skilled background of making sure that they can make those decisions and do what’s best for the students,” said Hensley.
Gutshall was glad to hear that the extended class time would involve group work and hands-on activities and is curious to see what type of impact this change could have on test results. “Hopefully, we see an increase in test scores,” said Gutshall.
