WOODSTOCK — Shenandoah County Public Schools unveiled a draft of the Capital Improvement Plan for 2023-27 at Thursday's school board meeting.
The FY22 and the FY23 years have already been fully funded by the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, said Dave Hinegardner, assistant superintendent of administrative services and strategic planning for Shenandoah County Public Schools. He said they will finalize the CIP draft over the next month and it will be an action item at the Jan. 13 school board meeting. If approved by the school board, the plan would then go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
The FY22 CIP has been funded for $1,952,472 and the FY23 has been funded for $2,272,993. The draft of the CIP is estimating $3,877,833 for FY24, $3,503,333 for FY25, $2,954,589 for FY26 and $1,816,000 for FY27.
Some of the county-funded requests for FY22 include installing a fire alarm panel at Sandy Hook Elementary School, replacing door hardware and locks at Sandy Hook and Honey Run Elementary, repairing masonry walls at high school agriculture shops. One item on the list was security camera upgrades at all the middle schools, but Hinegardner said they may be able to get a grant that would pay for it instead.
Some of the county-funded requests for FY23 include fire alarm panel replacement at W.W. Robinson Elementary, Signal Knob Middle and Honey Run. Security camera upgrades at all the elementary schools, vestibule renovations at Honey Run and Sandy Hook and ADA compliance on bleachers at all high schools are also on the list. Replacing the original wing roof at Honey Run and the door hardware at W.W. Robinson and all middle schools are also on the list.
The most expensive item on the list is 11 school buses at an estimated cost of $1.1 million.
Hinegardner said the State Department of Education recommends replacing buses every 15 years, but right now there are 18 buses that are over 15 years old.
The Capital Improvement Plan also listed some CARES Act-funded requests for FY22 and FY23. Some of those include replacing boilers at Strasburg High School and Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, replacing building control units at Strasburg High, W.W. Robinson and Signal Knob and installing air-conditioning in all middle school kitchens.
The budget for FY23 is supposed to be $2,272,993, but some of the items cost more than the original estimate. The budget in the draft for FY23 is $2,889,267, which is $616,274 more. Hinegardner said they will have to make some decisions in the next month to bring the numbers down.
The complete 22-page CIP draft can be found on the agenda for the meeting on the Shenandoah County Public Schools website.
Also at the meeting, Shenandoah County Public Schools Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Chad Hensley gave a presentation on the 2022-23 Secondary Program of Studies. It will be an action item at the Jan. 13 meeting.
There are two new suggested courses. One is Business Pathway, which is a course in Entrepreneurship. The other is Technical Education Pathway, which is Engineering and Architectural Drawing and Design.
The Shenandoah County School Board also unanimously approved use of COVID leave days for staff to care for their children who tested positive for COVID or exposure to COVID.
The board also unanimously approved a personnel list, which included the hiring of Angie Stine as the new director of finance for the school division, effective Jan. 10, 2022.
"I would like to welcome Angie Stine to our team," Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard said. "Angie has a number of years and experience in financing, and I'm excited that she'll be joining our team as the director of finance."
The personnel report included nine appointments, five long-term substitutes, one resignation, two retirements, four coaching appointments, one coaching resignation and two resignations with prejudice.
