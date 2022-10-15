Shenandoah County's tourism revenue exceeded $130 million in 2021 -- a record year for the county.
That $130 million in revenue marks around a $30 million increase from 2020 and a $3.1 million increase from 2019, according to Jenna French, the county's director of tourism and economic development.
“We’re excited to see that in 2021, our tourism industry bounced back above pre-pandemic levels as visitors were anxious to resume travel,” French said in a news release.
In addition to the $130 million generated last year, the release states that there were 1,149 tourism-related jobs that created $31 million in income. Tourism in the county also supported over $5 million in local tax revenue and $3.3 million in state tax revenue.
Noting the importance of tourism to the local economy, French said during an interview that the revenue helps pay for services including schools, fire and rescue, and more.
“This truly is a vital part of our economy,” French said.
Out of Virginia's 133 localities, Shenandoah County was one of 80 to reach the same level of tourism revenue generated in 2019. Statewide, tourism revenue generated $25.2 billion — 87% of the total in 2019, according to the release. That revenue supported 185,000 jobs and $7.1 billion in salaries while generating $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.
French said many people changed their habits coming out of the pandemic, which attributed to the county's increased revenue. After pandemic-related restrictions began to loosen, French noted how destinations in the vacation rental market grew in popularity. For example, she stated that Bryce Resort "was a huge driver of the post-pandemic growth."
“A lot of the assets and amenities that we have to offer here in Shenandoah County were exactly the kind of thing that people were looking to do after being cooped up in the house in quarantine in 2020, and really wanting to get out,” she said.
French also said there has been increased interest in outdoor recreational opportunities, of which Shenandoah County has a variety, and said she hopes the county can continue to be a repeat destination for tourists.
“Even prior to the pandemic, we were seeing a lot of growth and interest," she said. "I’m hopeful that we will continue to see sustained growth into 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.