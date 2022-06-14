The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office's neighborhood watch program has been revived after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
Lt. Mitchell Vernazza said the watch was put on hold because in-person meetings couldn’t be held.
The neighborhood watch attempted Zoom meetings, but the sheriff’s office put the program on hold after low attendance. In May, it was rebooted with the only changes being personnel as Lt. Whitney Mauck is the program’s new coordinator.
There are groups within the neighborhood watch program that serve different communities throughout Shenandoah County. Vernazza says the program has recently tried to reorganize and reach out to community leaders to set a format that is suitable for residents participating in the neighborhood watch.
The neighborhood watch program provides members with information that allows them to understand what is going on in their communities. It also allows residents to communicate with law enforcement about some problems that they may be experiencing within their communities.
“We want to educate the public on what’s going on, and that’s the whole purpose of the neighborhood watch ... to feed that information to the community of people, that way we can get information back from them if they see anything,” Vernazza said.
Vernazza believes the program creates a strong relationship between the sheriff’s office and residents.
“It allows people to have direct communication with law enforcement on issues that matter most to them in their community,” he said.
All county residents are allowed to participate in the neighborhood watch program.
Meeting dates and locations for the neighborhood watch will be posted on the sheriff’s office’s social media pages and at shencosheriff.com/Community%20Calendar.html.
Anyone interested in participating or learning more can contact Mauck at 540-459-6100.
