A member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors stands accused of using a computer to invade someone’s privacy.
Staunton police issued a summons to Supervisor Bradley Pollack on Sept. 8 to appear in Staunton General District Court on a charge of computer invasion of privacy, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Pollack, an attorney based in Woodstock, represents District 3 on the Board of Supervisors.
Pollack’s charge was filed initially in the Staunton General District Court. A judge on Sept. 28 ordered the case transferred to Augusta County General District Court. An online database did not list Pollack’s case in Augusta County General District as of Thursday.
Fishersville resident Michael Donovan states in a criminal complaint dated Aug. 19 and filed in the Staunton General District that David Briggman used Pollack’s log-in credentials for Officer of the Court Remote Access on June 30 to retrieve a letter of opinion in the case of Commonwealth v. Richard Moore. A judge had marked the document sealed, the complaint states. Briggman then distributed the letter of opinion via Facebook, the complaint states.
“The OCRA log-in screen states ‘this system is intended solely for the use of authorized officers of the court personnel to retrieve and review court documents they are specifically authorized to view,’” the complaint states. “Pollack is not associated with this case and has no authorization to access OCRA’s database on the case, especially for sealed records.
“Pollack permitted Briggman’s use of his login info in violation of law, and Briggman used it to harm my family,” Donovan states in the complaint.
A summons also was issued to Briggman to appear in the Staunton court on the same charge of computer invasion of privacy. The judge also ordered Briggman’s charge transferred to the Augusta County court.
Reached by phone, Pollack commented on Donovan’s accusations.
“It’s as nonsensical as is claims against my client, Dog the Bounty Hunter,” Pollack said.
Pollack defended Duane Chapman, a television personality also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, in a federal lawsuit filed last November in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Donovan, Moore and Zachary Cruz filed the lawsuit against Chapman, Briggman, Lyssa Chapman, Lindsay Combs and Jane Collins. A federal judge dismissed the suit on June 7.
Augusta County authorities arrested Donovan and Moore on Sept. 26 after a grand jury indicted the men on charges of obtaining money by fraud and exploiting a mentally incapacitated person. Authorities accuse Donovan and Moore of exploiting Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting of 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Online media reports have said Donovan and Moore offered to let Zachary Cruz move in with them in their Augusta County home.
Pollack also stands charged in Shenandoah County General District Court with two misdemeanor charges of destruction of property and faces a trial set for Oct. 28. Authorities accuse Pollack of removing real estate signs from properties in Edinburg on Sept. 13 and 14, 2021.
