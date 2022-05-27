Despite a 10-cent decrease in personal property taxes from last year, a few residents expressed frustration to the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors over increased bills during the board's Tuesday night meeting.
The personal property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year was previously set by the board at $3.80 per $100 of assessed value. While this is a decreased rate, vehicle assessments have increased significantly nationwide because of the shortage of new and used cars. Three speakers during the meeting's public comment period expressed disappointment over their bill increases.
"These households are being crushed this inflationary period," New Market resident John Chroniger said. He asked for the supervisors to set a different rate than the one already approved.
Mount Jackson resident Karen Kwiatkowski said the board was “out of touch” and noted that her daughter lives paycheck to paycheck.
“That’s how most people live in this county,” Kwiatkowski said. “You apparently don’t have a clue as to the pain of what some of the people in this county are going through.”
Personal property tax bills are due June 5, but since that is a Sunday, payments made or postmarked June 6 will be considered on time.
Three public hearings were also held Tuesday. One was a joint public hearing between the Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Department of Transportation concerning a proposed six-year plan to provide hard surfacing of secondary gravel roads in areas of Shenandoah County. Rural Virginia counties like Shenandoah are not involved in the maintenance or construction of secondary roads, which is done through VDOT. Roads are usually added to the plan via resident request and the supervisors' approval.
A resolution for the secondary six-year plan will be acted on during the supervisors' next meeting.
The second public hearing concerned the consideration of an unsolicited proposal from private internet service provider Shentel that would provide universal fiber-to-home broadband internet access to underserved areas in Shenandoah County. The county previously committed $3.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to this project.
County resident Beth Lucas questioned whether towers would be required for this project. County Administrator Evan Vass said fiber-to-home setups do not require towers.
The supervisors will vote on a resolution regarding Shentel's proposal at their June 28 meeting.
The board then moved on to the final public hearing regarding a resolution to amend Shenandoah County’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget to direct $7.6 million of federal and state money to the school system.
“The request is due to additional state and federal revenue over what was adopted last year,” said Shenandoah County Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard. Sheppard has requested a $421,643 increase to the operational budget and a $7.2 million increase to the special budget.
No one spoke during the final public hearing, and the board will vote on the budget amendment at its next meeting.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Adopted a work plan that includes various initiatives and directives that the supervisors want to follow, which were discussed during a February retreat.
- Discussed a memorandum of understanding concerning the establishment of a drug court, which would provide an alternative to jail time for certain nonviolent, drug-addicted offenders. If established, the county would provide $75,000 for the program.
The board will next meet at 4 p.m. June 14 at the government center.
