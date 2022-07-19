Shenandoah County's Solar Ordinance Review Committee recently visited five places around the Shenandoah Valley using solar power to get a better understanding of how different projects operate.
The county has created a nine-member committee to study whether allowing solar arrays are helpful or harmful to the county.
On July 6, the committee visited Farm Choice in Harrisonburg, a site in Bridgewater, and Twin Oaks North in Keezletown. On Wednesday, the committee visited solar panel sites at a farm in Harrisonburg and a large-scale solar facility in Mount Jackson. The sites ranged from large-scale solar facilities to small projects such as solar panels on the roofs of structures. Some sites also included net metering, which allows owners who generate electricity from their solar panels to sell any electricity they aren’t using back into a utility grid.
Committee Chair Mark Dotson said the visits helped the committee get a better understanding of how these solar operations work and to hear the perspectives of the business owners and farmers who run these operations.
“They understood that there was an opportunity that provided them a chance to invest in new technology and it has worked for their business,” Dotson said. “These business owners and farmers understood the benefits, weighed the cost with the benefits, and adopted a power solution that’s going to pay for itself."
Director of Community Development Lemuel Hancock said the site visits helped the committee have a better understanding of how solar power works, and he hopes this can help with the process of making any updates to current ordinances regarding solar projects in the county.
“Moving forward it’s going to be an open dialogue of what’s best for Shenandoah County citizens,” Hancock said.
Every committee member was able to attend at least one of the scheduled visits, and some county residents who are not on the committee attended as well, according to Hancock. “Ultimately, our hope is to better understand along with the public on being better informed,” Hancock said. “Making sure the ordinance protects not only the residents, but the long-term land uses of Shenandoah County.”
Dotson emphasized that there are positives and negatives that need to be considered with solar.
“We want to provide awareness about solar with our citizens," Dotson said. "We encourage them to consider how it might apply to their own individual lives."
Dotson said there has been resistance from some county residents to using prime farm or forestry land for large scale solar facilities.
“We need to make sure that we reflect that in local policy and zoning as well,” Dotson said.
The date for the next committee meeting is still to be determined, but the next step for the committee is to review and update current ordinances in the county.
“We will review existing ordinances, look at similar ordinances in local areas, solicit community input, and look at how solar can benefit the county,” Dotson said.
Ultimately, the goal of the committee is to figure out what ordinances need to be updated and to have an updated solar ordinance for the Planning Commission to review by some time in November, Hancock said.
