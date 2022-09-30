WOODSTOCK — Online gambling and an extended racing season are two of the new features this year at the Shenandoah Downs track in Woodstock.
Shenandoah Downs kicked off its seventh harness racing season on Sept. 16. Instead of its typical five-week fall racing season, this year the track will be open for eight weeks.
Races are held weekly on Fridays and Saturdays, with this season’s finale on Nov. 6. Next year, the track plans to host seven weeks of harness racing in both the spring and fall.
To help Shenandoah Downs grow, the track launched online betting that is open to gamblers across the country, said Darrell Woods with the Virginia Equine Alliance. Gamblers previously had to place their wagers on-site. Remote gamblers will be able to keep an eye on their selected horses as video streams of races will be provided to four companies — TVG, Xpressbet, Twinspires and NYRAbets — licensed to take bets in Virginia. In races where betting is involved, drivers must be 18.
“The word about Shenandoah Downs will grow,” Woods said. “It’s going to help us grow for the future and get the word out to attract horsemen for the future.”
As Shenandoah Downs seeks to continue growing, two young competitors hope to grow in their careers as drivers in the harness racing industry.
William Carter, 18, of Philadelphia, and Cole Olsen, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, are competing at Shenandoah Downs this season. They both began racing at 17 and recorded their first wins at Shenandoah Downs — Carter in 2021 and Olsen in 2020.
Olsen became interested in harness racing while he was helping deliver hay to different stables at these events. “We eventually got talked into one,” Olsen said. So far, he has competed in about 400 races — which is his focus during the weekend. On weekdays, that focus shifts to the textbook as he is studying chemistry at Salisbury University. He is able to balance school and racing because his dad takes care of the horses during the week.
Compared to Olsen, Carter is fairly new to races having competed in about 20 so far. But he has dedicated all of his focus to this career path.
“I just love being around the horses every day,” he said. “You could be at the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but you just gotta stay focused.”
Carter is following in the footsteps of his father, who has competed in harness racing for 25 years. The two have even competed against each other, but Carter said he usually does not earn bragging rights over his father.
“He’s always on the better horse,” he said with a laugh.
There are not too many people in Olsen and Carter’s age group that understand the harness racing industry like they do, and sometimes their friends have trouble understanding as well.
“They don’t really understand the whole racing aspect, but they try to take interest in it,” Olsen said. “They think that it’s just a hobby, but they don’t understand that it’s actually a job and a career.”
Both Carter and Olsen placed first in recent races, all of which are a mile long, on Shenandoah Downs’ stone surface track. Carter won with horses Icegator and Vulcan Hanover, with times of 2:03 and 1:57, respectively. Olsen won with horses Lyons Beachboy and Volley Ball Beach with times of 1:58 and 1:53.2, which was the fastest time recorded over the weekend.
They are both excited to be competing at Shenandoah Downs this season.
“The atmosphere is nice. The people down here are nice. I just love it down here,” Carter said.
The track is located at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock. For more information about the racing season and schedule, visit https://shencofair.com/shenandoahdowns/2019/#.
