Shenandoah County School Board Chair Marty Helsley is being sued by a resident accusing him of deleting emails related to the renaming of two county schools. Helsley denies all of the lawsuit’s allegations, according to court filings.
In the civil lawsuit, Rhonda Richard claims Helsey deleted emails related to the name changes of Mountain View, formerly Stonewall Jackson, High School and Honey Run, formerly Ashby Lee, Elementary School. The changes, which became effective July 1, 2021, were made due to the previous names’ ties to the Confederacy. The renaming was part of a resolution condemning racism and affirming the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all.
Richard claims in the lawsuit that on April 27 she filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all of Helsley’s email exchanges — including from his personal Shentel account — containing keywords including “Name change, Reversal, Restore, Stonewall Jackson, Mountain View, Honey Run, Ashby Lee Elementary, protect, budget, NAACP, BLM, Antifa, Dr. Mark Johnston, PARENTS’ ALLIANCE FOR STRONG SCHOOLS aka, PASS.” She sought all such emails sent from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021.
In court filings, Helsley acknowledges that Richard sent him a FOIA request but denies that the keywords “Mountain View” or “NAACP” were included.
Richard’s FOIA request came amid revived discussions surrounding the school names, which culminated with the determination that the names would remain the same after a deadlocked 3-3 vote by the School Board on June 10.
Richard claims that Helsley informed her on May 6 that he deleted all emails in his Shentel account and could not provide the emails requested. On June 7, she filed the lawsuit alleging the FOIA violation.
In the lawsuit’s complaint, Richard alleges that Helsley blatantly violated Virginia code 2.2-3074 by deleting emails. She claims this was a willful and knowing violation, and that he destroyed the requested public records with the intent to avoid certain provisions.
Richard argues that Helsley is subject to FOIA laws as a public official and required to meet her request, but the emails requested pertaining to his public office were deleted.
When reached by phone, Helsley declined to comment on the lawsuit.
(1) comment
Another rabble rousing liberal snoop at work! She has nothing else better to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.