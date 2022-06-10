The names of Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School will remain after the Shenandoah County School Board deadlock on a vote Thursday night.
The board voted on whether Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School should once again be known as Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, as they had been called for decades.
The 3-3 tie vote means the proposal was not approved and the names will not be switched back.
The names were changed by the school board in 2020 because the schools were named after Confederate generals. The renamings were part of a move to condemn racism and affirm the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all. Since then, however, new board members have been elected, and some county residents have pushed to restore the former names, citing the desire to remember the region’s history.
Dennis Barlow, Kyle Gutshall, and Brandi Rutz — all of whom were elected in November — voted yes to restore the school names. Andrew Keller, Cynthia Walsh, and Chairman Marty Helsley voted no on restoring the school names.
Before the vote on Thursday night, the public comment portion of the meeting lasted nearly two hours with 42 citizens speaking, most of them in favor of restoring the school names.
Many of the speakers in favor of restoring the school names commented on how the process of changing the names was not conducted correctly.
“The way this process was handled got the short end once again. I believe everybody up here at one time or another has said the process was flawed,” said Tommy Miller, one of the speakers in attendance.
Carly Thomas, a 2022 graduate of Mountain View, spoke about what the name Stonewall Jackson meant to her.
“Everything was Stonewall Jackson and it had pride behind that. We no longer have pride, it is complete division,” Thomas said. “We are not united as a school anymore and it is all because of this decision to change the name in the first place.”
A few speakers against restoring the names responded to those commenters who said they had never seen or experienced racism at the high school.
“I’ve heard a couple of people talk about how they’ve never experienced racism or seen racism in the schools. The funny part is that the only people who have said that tonight are white,” said Kyle Ford, a resident of Woodstock. “I didn't experience it — it’s probably because I'm white.”
“I appreciate those who have never experienced racism. Great! Put on another skin color someday. Try somebody else’s shoes,” said Anne Keels, a 1968 African American graduate from Stonewall Jackson.
Many people in favor of restoring the school names, pointed out that people like Stonewall Jackson were a part of the region’s history.
“This man that we’re speaking about, was a man who had courage,” said Chase Street, a 2019 graduate of Stonewall Jackson. “He loved to educate people and he was a hard worker, and he knew what was right and what was wrong.”
Added Fred Niece, a New Market resident: “Many of the Shenandoah County citizens feel scammed and violated by the county school board. You stole our identity."
However, Stephanie Bullock, a 1983 African American graduate of Stonewall Jackson, told about her experience attending the school. “My English teacher wrote a letter to my parents and told me that I could not choose no more black authors to write about. I couldn’t choose no more black books to read and I really liked this teacher, but at that point it just set a tone in my whole being that I just didn’t even want to be there anymore,” Bullock said.
Other people just wanted to move on and stop debating the name changes.
“Let’s go forward, let’s embrace what it means to be inclusive,” said Pam Steptoe, a 1981 graduate of Stonewall Jackson.
After public comments, the School Board had a long discussion about the restoration of the school names.
Rutz said that the resolution that passed two years ago was shameful and that people are getting tired of not having their voices heard.
“There’s a movement across the state that parents are getting really tired of asking for a check and asking for a vote at the ballot box, and then hearing from people up here that we know better than what you do about what’s going on with your kids,” Rutz said.
But Walsh said, “Sometimes we have to make difficult and unpopular decisions on behalf of all of the students in Shenandoah County Public Schools."
Gutshall believes that the board made a mistake in not choosing to do a survey on the school names. “We had a chance to hear people out and that was really the big concern from the folks who wanted to change the names back. They weren't heard,” Gutshall said.
At a May School Board meeting, board members discussed the idea of possibly creating a survey asking the public on whether the school names should be restored.
However, at a June 1 School Board meeting, the board voted not to conduct a survey on the school names. The vote was 3-3 for the survey — breaking down the same as Thursday night's vote — with Helsley ultimately making the decision not to conduct the survey. Helsley stated that he did not want to spend more tax dollars on a survey.
Helsley said he received a lot of emails and letters from citizens about the school renaming issue, but one handwritten letter from an elderly woman in Woodstock stood out to him.
In the letter, the woman says, “We will be looked upon as a county that wants to go backwards and also one that does not consider feelings.” The letter also said that people who are opposed to the restoration are afraid to speak up because the people in favor of changing the names back have been very threatening.
“This lady sums it up and this is how I feel now." Helsley said. "I’m gonna lose a lot of friends over this. I hope that you all show empathy to people that do not believe like you do."
