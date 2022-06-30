WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors continues to receive public comments regarding the possible sale of property in Mount Jackson.
On Tuesday night, the supervisors held a second public hearing regarding the potential sale of county-owned property on Tisinger Road in Mount Jackson, which the county assumed ownership of after a 2018 Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office undercover operation.
The approximately 6-acre property includes two structures at 317 and 537 Tisinger Road. An interested buyer approached the county in late 2021 about purchasing the property, then made an unsolicited offer in March.
The property’s assessed value is $708,500, and the supervisors plan to sell it for $605,000.
Residents criticized the board during a June 14 public hearing, claiming the county did not advertise that the property was for sale and most of the public was unaware it was for sale.
Other criticism included that the first public hearing took place early in the day, limiting resident participation. After the June 14 public hearing, the board scheduled Tuesday night’s public hearing to allow more people to attend. Tuesday’s public hearing included 12 speakers.
Nancy Barnett, who is part-owner of the company that made an offer on the property, said during the public hearing that she became aware of the property in 2018 — at which point the county decided to retain the property. In 2021, the county asked if the company was willing to reconsider making an offer for the property, which she did.
Barnett said she wants to provide more support to local businesses and this property is conducive to the company’s operational needs. “We are committed to Shenandoah County,” Barnett said. “This is a property we want to be in.”
Keith Stephens, a county resident, said he didn’t have a problem with these private negotiations. “It doesn’t bother me a bit. I think that’s standard operating procedure in the economic development world,” he said.
Jonathan Heishman, a county resident, said the property is valuable to the county, and it should be sold in an auction to the highest bidder. Heishman said any Shenandoah County business owner should have the option of purchasing the property.
In response to some residents who believe the property wasn’t marketed, board Chair Karl Roulston said he believes it was marketed after hearing Barnett’s comments about discovering the property. “Anyone who is looking for a business location in Shenandoah County, that property would have been marketed to that. I don’t think it’s fair to say that it wasn’t marketed,” he said.
Roulston added that there were no other offers made. “Through this whole time now, we have had zero offers and zero interest in the property,” he said.
Supervisor Josh Stephens agreed, saying that if anyone else were truly interested in the property, they would’ve come forward by now.
Supervisor Bradley Pollack argued that the property was not marketed properly and that many local residents were not made aware of the property being available. Pollack suggested either a public auction or advertising the property on a listing site. “I think we ought to put it on some listing site out there, and if we don’t get any offers between now and our next meeting, then we approve this sale,” he said.
Vice Chair Dennis Morris suggested that the board needs more time to contemplate its options.
By a 5-0 vote, the board agreed to make a final decision on whether to approve the sale at its July 26 meeting.
Supervisor Josh Stephens attended virtually, and Supervisor Timothy Taylor was absent.
