WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors was criticized by speakers during a Tuesday public hearing about the potential sale of a county-owned property.
The hearing was on the potential disposition of property at 317 Tisinger Road in Mount Jackson, which the county assumed ownership of after a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office undercover operation in 2018.
The about 6-acre property includes two structures, one building located at 317 Tisinger Road and the second at 537 Tisinger Road. An interested buyer approached the county in late 2021 about purchasing the property, then made an unsolicited offer to the county in March.
Shenandoah County’s current assessment of the property is $708,500. Currently, the supervisors intend to sell the property for $605,000.
Five people spoke during the public hearing. Many claimed the property for sale was not advertised, and they were unaware it was for sale.
“No one was notified that the property was for sale,” said New Market resident Renee Hawkins.
Mount Jackson resident Karen Kwiatkowski claimed that GIS information — a way people could have learned the property was for sale — is not updated.
“That public information is both confusing and an error,” she said.
Speaker Charles Street criticized that the public hearing was held at a 4 p.m. meeting, saying, “If you’re going to have a public hearing, it needs to be at 7 p.m. if you want the public to respond.”
Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston acknowledged it was difficult for some citizens to attend a 4 p.m. meeting. The board scheduled a second public hearing regarding the same matter for its 7 p.m. June 28 meeting.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved a memorandum of understanding regarding the creation of a drug court treatment program, which would provide an alternative to jail time for certain nonviolent, drug-addicted offenders. The program will be called the Shenandoah County Adult Drug Treatment Court. The county will provide annual funding of $75,000 for the program.
• Approved the adoption of a six-year road plan for secondary roads and setting budget priorities. In the plan, hard surfacing of secondary gravel roads in areas of Shenandoah County would be provided. Rural Virginia counties like Shenandoah are not involved in the maintenance or construction of secondary roads, which is done through the Virginia Department of Transportation. Roads are usually added to the plan via citizen request and the supervisors’ approval.
• Approved a resolution amending the fiscal year 2021-22 budget and appropriation of $7.6 million in federal and state funds the Shenandoah County School Board received.
In addition to Roulston, board members Josh Stephens, Steven Baker, Bradley Pollack, Dennis Morris and Timothy Taylor were all in attendance for Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
