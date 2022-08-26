WOODSTOCK — New Market officials want their town to grow, but they need the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors to sign off on agreement that would allow more houses to be built.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board discussed an amendment between the county and New Market regarding a voluntary settlement agreement that the town and county entered in 2012. The agreement established a growth area on approximately 1,700 acres of land outside the town limits.
New Market has expressed interest in a plan to facilitate more housing in certain parts of this growth area. New Market has already signed the agreement, but now the county must approve it.
According to New Market Town Manager Todd Walters, developers have approached the town with ideas, including one concept that envisioned three residential units per acre on 100 acres, totaling 300 units. Walters clarified that the town isn’t looking to add 300 residential units and that it is just a concept, but officials do want to move forward in helping the town grow and want to work together with the county.
Supervisor Bradley Pollack was not in favor of approving the agreement without hearing from county residents first.
“I don’t want to make anyone in this room or in the county believe that this is some minor matter for us to just routinely approve,” Pollack said.
New Market Vice Mayor Peggy Harkness clarified that this was just an amendment to an agreement that already exists, and this does not approve of any developmental projects — which is a whole other process in itself.
“We want to be able to move forward with adding new rooftops to New Market. We need them desperately,” Harkness said. “I moved to New Market 18 years ago. I live in the last housing development in New Market. Isn’t it time we had one.”
Mayor Larry Bompiani explained that the town needs this agreement to help it grow.
“We lost the bank again, we lost our grocery store, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation is buying up property all around us,” Bompiani said. “If we don’t have an amendment to this agreement, we’re dying.”
“I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m an advocate for 300 houses in New Market,” Supervisor Josh Stephens said. “I’m an advocate for trying to figure out with them, collaboratively, how they can grow. And if this is the start of that process, then I’m OK with it.”
“All six of us are asking whether we want an amendment that might allow for 300 housing units, and I say we’re not ready,” said Pollack.
“We’re not either,” Harkness replied.
A majority of the board agreed to vote on the amendment at its next meeting, with Pollack being the only one in disagreement.
Also during the Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 6-0 to approve a site plan review for Simply Shenandoah Rural Resort. The Planning Commission had recommended approval of the site plan.
The wellness and nature resort includes buildings for guest rooms, cabins, spa treatment rooms, treehouses, meeting spaces, and other indoor/outdoor spaces. Simply Shenandoah plans to have 75 employees and the ability to accommodate 237 guests. The applicants already obtained a special-use permit in 2019.
“It’s going to be a gem for Shenandoah County,” said board member Timothy Taylor.
“I was so impressed with what they had done before coming to us,” said Vice Chair Dennis Morris.
