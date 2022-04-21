WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is likely to vote on its proposed fiscal 2023 budget and tax rates at a special meeting today.
Following an almost four-hour budget work session Monday afternoon, the new proposed budget presents a 1-cent decrease in real property taxes from the previously proposed budget, which would bring the rate to 58.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. This would represent a 4-cent increase from the equalized real property tax rate.
The proposed budget also includes a 10-cent decrease in personal property taxes rather than a previously proposed 15-cent decrease, which would set the rate at $3.80 per $100 of assessed value.
At the last regularly scheduled meeting, Supervisor Josh Stephens motioned to table a vote on the budget and tax rates because he wanted the supervisors to continue examining the budget and make cuts.
Some of those suggestions including saving $63,900 by cutting the Board of Supervisors’ pay and benefits; a $2,500 reduction for the supervisors’ professional services and consulting work; and eliminating the county paying for convenience fees related to credit card payments for county services. Additionally, the suggestions included delaying hiring a deputy finance director until January and waiting until next year to hire a county communications director.
Supervisor Brad Pollack said he supported everything that Stephens suggested.
Board Chair Karl Roulston said cutting the supervisors’ pay and benefits could impact who runs for the board in the future.
“It is a job, and to say that our time is worth $0 is not fair,” Roulston said.
“We can sit here and talk about the future of the county and how we want to do what’s best for the county, but where my heart is is not with pay or benefits,” Stephens replied. “I can respect the fact that our time isn’t worth nothing, but little things here and there can add up to be big things later. Looking through it, that was one place I thought we could possibly find a cut.”
Pollack said it was an “unusual thing to do” since just one of Virginia’s 95 counties doesn’t pay supervisors, but called the issue a “tough philosophical question.”
The supervisors also discussed the difficulty, according to state code, when it comes to reducing or eliminating supervisors’ pay and benefits and ultimately decided to keep the board’s pay intact.
The supervisors agreed if they eliminated paying for convenience fees for online county services, the county could save about $220,000 in the FY23 budget.
The supervisors also agreed to delay hiring a communications director until next year, which would save around $82,000 in the FY23 budget, as well as delay the hiring of a deputy finance director, which would save around $50,000.
Supervisors also took closer looks at organizations' budget requests to see if cuts could be made.
Roulston said the board should be able to vote on the FY23 budget at today’s 1 p.m. special meeting in the county government center’s board room knowing that supervisors have “made headway” in correcting past mistakes.
“But, in the bigger picture, we’ve added positions without funding for them, we’ve borrowed money without putting in the resources to pay for that and we borrow from an unassigned fund balance. Those are not sustainable, and we need to stop doing that,” Roulston said. “We didn’t get all the way there this year, but we’re close enough that we know we’ll be there next year.”
