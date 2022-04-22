WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved the county's fiscal year 2023 budget and set the real estate and personal property tax rates at a special Thursday meeting.
The approved real estate tax of 58 cents per $100 of assessed value was a half-cent decrease from the previously discussed 58.5-cent rate proposed at the supervisors' Monday meeting. The 58-cent rate represents a 3.5-cent increase from the equalized rate of 54.5 cents.
Also approved Thursday was 15-cent reduction to personal property taxes, for a rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed value.
Board Chairman Karl Roulston started Thursday's meeting by proposing an additional $300,000 cut to the Shenandoah County Public Schools budget to achieve the reduced real estate tax rate.
“We need to start doing some healing in this county. If our constituents feel that we aren’t listening to them, then we need to fix that,” Roulston said regarding his proposal.
Some residents have complained that they will pay more in real estate taxes because of a recent reassessment that saw property values go up throughout the county.
The Thursday meeting was attended by schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard, with whom Roulston said he had reached an agreement regarding the division's budget cut.
Vice Chair Dennis Morris made the motion to approve the FY23 budget with Roulston’s proposals. The $91.5 million budget and tax rates were approved by a 4-2 vote, with Supervisors Brad Pollack and Steve Baker dissenting largely due to the tax rates.
The approved budget will take about $1.1 million of unassigned fund balance money to balance the budget. The supervisors largely agreed that next year’s budget has the opportunity to be balanced without using the unassigned fund balance.
Also approved were budgets for the North Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Shenandoah County Landfill fund and the Parks and Recreation Special Revenue fund.
Thursday’s vote came just over a week after supervisors tabled the initial budget and tax rate vote when Supervisor Josh Stephens proposed changes and urged the board to reexamine certain expenditures. Supervisors met for about four hours on Monday to go through Stephens’ proposals, which ultimately led to the previously proposed $92 million budget being reduced by about $390,000.
Roulston said Thursday that the cuts showed there weren’t “huge amounts of fat” in the budget after “going through it with a fine-tooth comb.”
Moving forward, Roulston said, the board should do a better job ensuring constituents feel their voices are heard. Roulston said he was a little discouraged by the low turnout at the budget and tax rate public hearing.
“Was it because they were OK with it? Or is it because there’s something else going on and people have really lost their trust in the process? If that’s the case, that’s more scary than the fuel rates that we’re dealing with,” Roulston said. “If they don’t believe that the supervisors want to hear what they have to say, then we don’t have a democratic process that’s working.”
