A Mount Jackson property was sold for $605,000 by the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Chair Karl Roulston, Vice Chair Dennis Morris and board members Josh Stephens, Steven Baker, Bradley Pollack and Timothy Taylor attended Tuesday’s meeting.
The nearly 6-acre property contains two buildings located at 317 and 537 Tisinger Road. In 2018, the property was being used by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in an undercover operation. Afterward, the county assumed ownership of the property.
CVF LLC, the interested buyer, approached the county in late 2021 about purchasing the property, then made an unsolicited offer in March. The property’s assessed value is $708,500, and the supervisors had been planning to sell it for $605,000.
Stephens made a motion to proceed with the sale, and it was seconded by Taylor. Before the vote, discussions were opened with Pollack reading a letter he received earlier that afternoon from the owners of Naked Bear RV Service and Repair about their interest in the property.
In the letter, the Naked Bear RV owners stated that they were willing to offer $4,000 per month to lease the property from the county but would be willing to offer more if water/sewer is added to the structures.
Some board members were not interested in leasing and having to maintain the property.
“I don’t think we’re in the business to be landlords,” Stephens said. “We have a fair deal that is bona fide, that can make it happen. I feel the best thing to do is to move forward with that.”
During the supervisors' last two meetings, the board was criticized by residents claiming the property was not advertised for sale and that many people were unaware that it was for sale.
Morris said the county followed proper procedures.
“I know this board did nothing wrong in the way that this process was handled,” he said.
Morris did admit that the board could have done a better job in being more transparent with the public about the property being for sale. Even after the initial offer, he said the county could have allowed anyone interested to place a bid.
Taylor agreed that the board followed proper procedures.
“I feel comfortable with the process. We followed everything the way we’re supposed to,” he said.
Pollack argued that the disposition of the property should be tabled so the board can explore Naked Bear's offer.
“I frankly don’t see how any of us can vote on this when we basically just got an upset offer a few hours ago,” Pollack said.
While many supervisors opposed leasing the property, Pollack said having a stream of money come in every year would be better than the one-time purchase, and to not even consider the offer by Naked Bear would be unreasonable.
Roulston said the board held two public hearings during which it listened to everybody’s comments, and there were still no other offers to buy the property. He responded to Pollack by saying that even Naked Bear didn’t offer to buy the property.
Roulston said the county has no need for the property and does not want to be in the business of leasing it. “We don’t have the resources to put in to manage these things,” Roulston said.
After discussion, the board approved the property sale by a 5-1 vote, with Pollack serving as the lone dissenter.
